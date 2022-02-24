 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Even Otto von Doom has had enough of Putin's crap   (twitter.com) divider line
35
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Original Tweet:
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Are you sure that's what he said?  It just looks like he was using the wrong print driver.
 
Zenith
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
yeah, they can smell the same shiat coming their way
 
Rucker10
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I know it's been said millions of times at this point, but this is the right response. Isolate, take all of their goddamn money, kick them out of every country.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
It's hard to take a brutal dictator supervillain genius seriously when their name is "Otto".
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Be a shame if some hackers managed to steal all of Putin and his friend's bitcoin.
 
Jumbled
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I know it's been said millions of times at this point, but this is the right response. Isolate, take all of their goddamn money, kick them out of every country.


Starting with ours.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Good, but I would recommend he avoid drinking any tea for the foreseeable future.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Are you sure that's what he said?  It just looks like he was using the wrong print driver.


I laughed way too hard at this
 
kbronsito
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Latvia recall ambassador. Hope he bring back embassy potato.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's hard to take a brutal dictator supervillain genius seriously when their name is "Otto".


pa1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I know it's been said millions of times at this point, but this is the right response. Isolate, take all of their goddamn money, kick them out of every country.


I mean, we're trying but they keep crying about their freedums and trying to get some truck convey protest going.

Wait, this is about Russia not anti-vaxxers, my bad
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nowadays, when ministers of foreign affairs get recalled, they'll throw in an oil change for free.  You might have to ask for it.  Of course, there's the Service Specialist who will be 'concerned' about your tires.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Every western country should follow suit - and expel any Russians who happen to be inside their countries.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's hard to take a brutal dictator supervillain genius seriously when their name is "Otto".


It's more the haircut than the name.
thicc.mywaifulist.moeView Full Size

Viktor Von Doom was the legal head of state of Latveria, subby. (And yes, he should be named Viktor, not Victor. We've been spelling it Kyiv all night, not Kiev anymore).
 
HerptheDerp
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Jumbled: Rucker10: I know it's been said millions of times at this point, but this is the right response. Isolate, take all of their goddamn money, kick them out of every country.

Starting with ours.


This is what I'm waiting for, the inevitable *SNAP* as these self proclaimed TFG supporters who call themselves patriots are going to start getting seriously called out. Because now, they kind of have to make a decision, keep supporting TFG and his pro Russia rhetoric or finally admit they're Americans.

They're already digging for ways to justify holding both positions, and it's likely to come out as "Look Hitler was wrong but I can still admire his military genius"

Just watch.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Rucker10: I know it's been said millions of times at this point, but this is the right response. Isolate, take all of their goddamn money, kick them out of every country.

I mean, we're trying but they keep crying about their freedums and trying to get some truck convey protest going.

Wait, this is about Russia not anti-vaxxers, my bad


SSDD
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Are you sure that's what he said?  It just looks like he was using the wrong print driver.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
If I know the Latvian PM, and I think I do. He'll retreat to his castle, for some serious brooding.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Are you sure that's what he said?  It just looks like he was using the wrong print driver.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

HerptheDerp: Jumbled: Rucker10: I know it's been said millions of times at this point, but this is the right response. Isolate, take all of their goddamn money, kick them out of every country.

Starting with ours.

This is what I'm waiting for, the inevitable *SNAP* as these self proclaimed TFG supporters who call themselves patriots are going to start getting seriously called out. Because now, they kind of have to make a decision, keep supporting TFG and his pro Russia rhetoric or finally admit they're Americans.

They're already digging for ways to justify holding both positions, and it's likely to come out as "Look Hitler was wrong but I can still admire his military genius"

Just watch.


Except you'd still be wrong.
 
WilderKWight
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Zenith
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

CarnySaur: Are you sure that's what he said?  It just looks like he was using the wrong print driver.


it's the coding for the Doom Bots
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's hard to take a brutal dictator supervillain genius seriously when their name is "Otto".


Our cat's name is Otto. Cross him if you dare.
 
Zeb Hesselgresser [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Every western country should follow suit - and expel any Russians who happen to be inside their countries.



          
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
pm1.narvii.comView Full Size
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Otto Von Doom. Name seems familiar but I can't put a face to it.

Is he one of the Wacky Racers?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

OdradekRex: Every western country should follow suit - and expel any Russians who happen to be inside their countries.


Lots of Russian citizens aren't pro-Putin. Maybe there's even a reason they left.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I do not understand this meme, which is a rare event for me.   Can someone please explain?
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's hard to take a brutal dictator supervillain genius seriously when their name is "Otto".


Fark user imageView Full Size


Just don't call him "Stupid"
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Zeb Hesselgresser: OdradekRex: Every western country should follow suit - and expel any Russians who happen to be inside their countries.


           [Fark user image image 296x171]


Is this meme a confirmation that Trump is nothing but a kiss-ass to Putin?
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Warthog: I do not understand this meme, which is a rare event for me.   Can someone please explain?


Latvia is a real Baltic country.

Latveria is a fake Baltic country from Marvel Comics rules by Dr. Doom.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: It's hard to take a brutal dictator supervillain genius seriously when their name is "Otto".


Fark user imageView Full Size


Does not agree.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

CarnySaur: Are you sure that's what he said?  It just looks like he was using the wrong print driver.


Thanks, asshole.  I now have two seared nostrils after shooting scalding coffee out of them while reading your post.
 
