Chilling footage shows swarm of Russian helicopter gunships going all Apocalypse Now by blitzing Ukraine airport near Kyiv
59
•       •       •

59 Comments     (+0 »)
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, do the Russians like hitting things that can't hit back.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw two missiles shot at those helicopters but both missed. A ballsy move with that many helos flying.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the Russian word for "Yeehaw"?  Because I could swear I can hear it coming from those choppers.

MSNBC showing a map of missile strikes all over Ukraine, even in the far west.  Putin has given up all pretense of just protecting two provinces and it's full-on land grabbing time.  I have a feeling the casualties on the ground are going to be horrific
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: What's the Russian word for "Yeehaw"?  Because I could swear I can hear it coming from those choppers.

MSNBC showing a map of missile strikes all over Ukraine, even in the far west.  Putin has given up all pretense of just protecting two provinces and it's full-on land grabbing time.  I have a feeling the casualties on the ground are going to be horrific


Probably.   It looks like the armor is moving in along the borders and in the separatist regions, while strikes around the rest of the country are focused on command and control, air bases, and weapons depots.  What's unclear is whether he's softening up the whole country for conquest, or just wants to occupy part of the territory and neutralize the military, and presumably also killing the government and installing a puppet.

My guess would be the latter, because 200,000 isn't a big enough occupying force for the whole place, but Putin may be assuming the country isn't going to put up a fight when the government falls.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Warthog: My guess would be the latter, because 200,000 isn't a big enough occupying force for the whole place, but Putin may be assuming the country isn't going to put up a fight when the government falls.


What a puny plan.

Ukraine not weak.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Russia
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, those Russians sure a dedicated to following Biden's Imperialist Narrative to make it look like Russia is invading.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We need to lend lease Ukraine some A-10s.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No thanks, I'm not going to indulge in war porn.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: What's the Russian word for "Yeehaw"?  Because I could swear I can hear it coming from those choppers.

MSNBC showing a map of missile strikes all over Ukraine, even in the far west.  Putin has given up all pretense of just protecting two provinces and it's full-on land grabbing time.  I have a feeling the casualties on the ground are going to be horrific


легко, ты не ведешь их так сильно
 
REDARMYVODKA [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paging Charlie Wilson!

Charlie Wilson to the white courtesy phone please!
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Peter von Nostrand: No thanks, I'm not going to indulge in war porn.


Much like Vietnam, this war will be televised and streamed.
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fortunate sonski.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not just copters.  Tons of missiles being fired too.
 
gopats [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: What's the Russian word for "Yeehaw"?  Because I could swear I can hear it coming from those choppers.

MSNBC showing a map of missile strikes all over Ukraine, even in the far west.  Putin has given up all pretense of just protecting two provinces and it's full-on land grabbing time.  I have a feeling the casualties on the ground are going to be horrific


Here's how this war is gonna end: "The f*ck you mean you 'can't pay me'????"
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow they're popping off flares like crazy. Good someone is taking ground shots. Hopefully it works.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is their map showing Mariupol under seperatist control?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:
The world is waking up to what could the most horrific crisis since World War 2 as Putin seeks to tear down the world order.
His full scale invasion of Ukraine is all part of his deluded plan to rebuild the Soviet Union amid his paranoid fears over Nato.

The Sun doesn't have any political editorial POV in the article, do they?
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OdradekRex: We need to lend lease Ukraine some A-10s.


A-10's are ground attack close air support. You don't go after aircraft with them. I mean you can but that's what fighters are for.
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Why is their map showing Mariupol under seperatist control?

[Fark user image 609x344]


Because they were lazy and just filled in political borders, not zones-of-control?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anybody have any thoughts on dropping a few...hundred...Tomahawks on Putin's tanks?

I'm kind of at the point of being willing to get into a shooting war with Russia, at least via air support and maybe a few (<200) special forces troops, the type that materialize in your breakfast cereal, slit your throat, and disappear before the blood and milk mix.

I don't think that would start World War III (crosses fingers).
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kris_Romm: Not just copters.  Tons of missiles being fired too.


Most of what you saw were defensive countermeasures (flares).  As the poster above said, I only saw 2 missiles fired at the choppers.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BigNumber12: Why is their map showing Mariupol under seperatist control?

[Fark user image image 609x344]


Earlier there were reports that Russian troops were marching in the streets there, but later reporting I saw said it was not the case.
 
Explodo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was shocked that those big, low, slow helicopters weren't taking a lot more fire.  I'm thinking that the majority of the Ukranians will keep their heads down and let the fighting play out while their countrymen who don't want to be oppressed get slaughtered.

There will be a few who won't go down without a fight, but I sincerely doubt that there will be great resistance without allied help.  Unless there are convoys of aid for Ukrainians only going into cities, the farking russians will just starve them out.  They don't have to get mired in city fighting.  They can just lay siege.

The rest of the world will unfortunately do nothing other than financial sanctions because nobody really wants a war other than farking putin.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Coming soon: Russian outrage about Ukraine's unprovoked attack on their innocent airmen.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

REDARMYVODKA: Paging Charlie Wilson!

Charlie Wilson to the white courtesy phone please!


We have been shipping Ukraine a wide variety of weapons lately.  It's not going to be enough.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fursecution: BigNumber12: Why is their map showing Mariupol under seperatist control?

[Fark user image 609x344]

Because they were lazy and just filled in political borders, not zones-of-control?


That sounds like The Sun alright.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just a combination of legal political discourse and tourism.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x594]

Coming soon: Russian outrage about Ukraine's unprovoked attack on their innocent airmen.


That pilot had better hope he can find some little green men on the ground to help him out before the locals get ahold of him. Revenge is a dish best served Slavic.
 
3horn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: OdradekRex: We need to lend lease Ukraine some A-10s.

A-10's are ground attack close air support. You don't go after aircraft with them. I mean you can but that's what fighters are for.


They're designed to chew up Russian armor columns, like the ones currently invading Ukraine.

Also... HOW USAF A-10 TANK BUSTERS SHOT DOWN TWO IRAQI HELICOPTERS DURING OPERATION DESERT STORM
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fark Russia


and fark all the assholes on this side of the pond who are supporting Russia in all this.

you know who you are.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopats: [i.redd.it image 480x230]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GRCooper [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Grungehamster: [Fark user image image 425x594]

Coming soon: Russian outrage about Ukraine's unprovoked attack on their innocent airmen.


If he ejected, that's one of Russia's latest attack helicopters they brought down. The Ka-52.

Nice! Good job Ukraine!
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: OdradekRex: We need to lend lease Ukraine some A-10s.

A-10's are ground attack close air support. You don't go after aircraft with them. I mean you can but that's what fighters are for.


Aircraft can't hold territory.  Tanks and infantry do.  From the videos I've seen, the Russians have no route march discipline.  Long lines of fat juicy targets, just waiting for those 30MM shells to pop through their top armor.
 
3horn
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those are MI-8s, which are primarily a transport helo, not gunships; they're bringing in troops.
 
3horn
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: gopats: [i.redd.it image 480x230]

[Fark user image 850x637]


Wrong song, buddy boy!
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Anybody have any thoughts on dropping a few...hundred...Tomahawks on Putin's tanks?

I'm kind of at the point of being willing to get into a shooting war with Russia, at least via air support and maybe a few (<200) special forces troops, the type that materialize in your breakfast cereal, slit your throat, and disappear before the blood and milk mix.

I don't think that would start World War III (crosses fingers).


You're willing to have missiles and bombs hit in your back yard? Interesting.

I, for one, can live with Russia colonizing Ukraine.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Looks like those Russian chopper ejection seats actually work. Hope a bunch of them have to be used.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Grungehamster: [Fark user image 425x594]

Coming soon: Russian outrage about Ukraine's unprovoked attack on their innocent airmen.

That pilot had better hope he can find some little green men on the ground to help him out before the locals get ahold of him. Revenge is a dish best served Slavic.


I'm actually shocked he even had a parachute.
 
Old_Chief_Scott [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

3horn: Those are MI-8s, which are primarily a transport helo, not gunships; they're bringing in troops.


Long time no see
 
AquaTatanka
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Explodo: The rest of the world will unfortunately do nothing other than financial sanctions because nobody really wants a war other than farking putin.


And this is happening because Putin knows that.  What Western governments aren't saying.... Is that splitting Ukraine up might be The best end point nato can hope for at this point.   And we might be perfectly fine with letting Putin take a 100% of the blame blame for something that We can't say we want but it's preferable to We can't say we want but is preferable to a new USSR.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

3horn: justanotherfarkinfarker: OdradekRex: ... HOW USAF A-10 TANK BUSTERS SHOT DOWN TWO IRAQI HELICOPTERS DURING OPERATION DESERT STORM


So you post the one case from 30 years ago of an a-10 taking out a chopper with a lucky shot and talk about tanks in a thread about Russian helicopters.  A-10s are for places like Afghanistan with no air-power.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Fark Russia


Trump tried that.  It involved hooker urine.
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: I'm actually shocked he even had a parachute.


Their fancy new attack choppers have them.
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I have an idea.
 
Fissile
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Explodo: I was shocked that those big, low, slow helicopters weren't taking a lot more fire.  I'm thinking that the majority of the Ukranians will keep their heads down and let the fighting play out while their countrymen who don't want to be oppressed get slaughtered.

There will be a few who won't go down without a fight, but I sincerely doubt that there will be great resistance without allied help.  Unless there are convoys of aid for Ukrainians only going into cities, the farking russians will just starve them out.  They don't have to get mired in city fighting.  They can just lay siege.

The rest of the world will unfortunately do nothing other than financial sanctions because nobody really wants a war other than farking putin.


The Ukrainians might have been able to fight back if they hadn't exchanged all their military gear for a few bottles of vodka.

Following the collapse of the former Soviet Union, there were large stockpiles of arms left in Ukraine. The rise of the Ukrainian mafia came from their participation in the illicit international trafficking in these arms. Between 1992 and 1998, some $32 billion in military material disappeared from military depots in Ukraine and ended up primarily in West Africa and Central Asia. At the time Ukrainian criminal organizations were also alleged to have trafficked weapons to war-torn places such as Afghanistan.[2]

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ukrainian_mafia
 
3horn
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

justanotherfarkinfarker: 3horn: justanotherfarkinfarker: OdradekRex: ... HOW USAF A-10 TANK BUSTERS SHOT DOWN TWO IRAQI HELICOPTERS DURING OPERATION DESERT STORM

So you post the one case from 30 years ago of an a-10 taking out a chopper with a lucky shot and talk about tanks in a thread about Russian helicopters.  A-10s are for places like Afghanistan with no air-power.


The whole idea is a hypothetical that won't happen. But seriously, if that's all it took to get your blood pressure up...
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Anybody have any thoughts on dropping a few...hundred...Tomahawks on Putin's tanks?


That's not what a tomahawk is for.  Now we have sent them a bunch of Javelins that will work just peachy against Soviet armor.
 
3horn
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Old_Chief_Scott: 3horn: Those are MI-8s, which are primarily a transport helo, not gunships; they're bringing in troops.

Long time no see


I pissed off Zuckerberg's non-English speaking censors and their inability to understand similes. Thought I'd continue my anti-Russian invasion ranting here.
 
