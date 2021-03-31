 Skip to content
(GazetteNet)   "It was likely that whoever had broken into the machine had peanut butter all over their hands for some reason"   (gazettenet.com) divider line
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA: "He allegedly said he has a peanut allergy that makes it dangerous for him to touch peanut butter."

Prosecution rests, your honor.
 
Salmon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Not the most embarrassing reason to get caught with your hands full of peanut butter.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I only get peanut butter on my hands when I'm applying it to my crotch, because I rather not use a knife to do that.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
N.W.H. - "My Peanuts" Music Video
Youtube 6sH9lYCMf1w
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: "He allegedly said he has a peanut allergy that makes it dangerous for him to touch peanut butter."

Prosecution rests, your honor.


Then where did the peanut butter come from?
 
Xythero [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The cost of DNA testing probably cost more than what was in that coin machine, but at least they got to fark over a homeless guy.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Valter: Monty_Zoncolan: FTA: "He allegedly said he has a peanut allergy that makes it dangerous for him to touch peanut butter."

Prosecution rests, your honor.

Then where did the peanut butter come from?


Peanut cows
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"Police used DNA from a blood drop, and the inexplicable presence of peanut butter..."

"On Jan. 14, 2020, a resident of 81 Conz St. called police to report a man carrying a jar of peanut butter was attempting to break into a third-floor washing machine's coin changer."

Seems pretty explicable to me.
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the DNA results of thousands of rape kits go untested every year.

https://ualr.edu/socialchange/2021/03/31/the-injustice-of-americas-rape-kit-backlog/
 
talkertopc
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

jtown: "Police used DNA from a blood drop, and the inexplicable presence of peanut butter..."

"On Jan. 14, 2020, a resident of 81 Conz St. called police to report a man carrying a jar of peanut butter was attempting to break into a third-floor washing machine's coin changer."

Seems pretty explicable to me.


Yep, whoever did it probably ate a Reese's peanut butter cup beforehand and cleaned up the chocolate. I'm unsure what man with the jar of peanut butter has to do with any of this though, a fan of peanut butter cup is unlikely to carry a jar of straight peanut butter around.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Xythero: The cost of DNA testing probably cost more than what was in that coin machine, but at least they got to fark over a homeless guy.


Not to mention the time to work this stupid case for 2 farking years.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
You got peanut butter on my vending machine.
Well, you got vending machine on peanut butter.

Well this just sucks.
 
Bennie Crabtree
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How the hell do you prove whose DNA was the thief? It's a coin machine, FFS. There must be traces of DNA from over a hundred people on (and inside) that thing.
 
