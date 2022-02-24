 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   In the latest edition of "Just Another Day In Florida," a crocodilian breaks the window of a van out while its transporting gators and escapes in St. Augustine   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
17
17 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That's an 80s-level TV News artists rendtion
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
The reason I keep saying "crocodilian" is because it's unclear whether the crocodilian that escaped from the van was an alligator or a crocodile.

the massive reptile broke the back window of the van as it was driving


Shouldn't it say on his drivers license whether he's an alligator or a crocodile?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Let me out! Leatherhead be good, I guarantee.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: The reason I keep saying "crocodilian" is because it's unclear whether the crocodilian that escaped from the van was an alligator or a crocodile.

the massive reptile broke the back window of the van as it was driving


Shouldn't it say on his drivers license whether he's an alligator or a crocodile?


I thought a "crocodilian" is a follower of the Space Pope:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gbv23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The town is: AUGuhsteen

The saint is: aGUStin

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Jailbreak
Youtube HRo2m6RYJpI
 
the_rhino
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Will it be pursued by Tommy Lee Jones?
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?


If only I could use the internet to look up words that confuse and scare me.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?


If only there was some sort of networked data storage repository system humans could query for such answers.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: oldfarthenry: Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?

If only there was some sort of networked data storage repository system humans could query for such answers.


Jinx.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: oldfarthenry: Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?

If only there was some sort of networked data storage repository system humans could query for such answers.


OkieDookie: Claude Ballse: oldfarthenry: Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?

If only there was some sort of networked data storage repository system humans could query for such answers.

Jinx.


Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm sure the pair of you can share this avatar.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Claude Ballse: oldfarthenry: Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?

If only there was some sort of networked data storage repository system humans could query for such answers.

OkieDookie: Claude Ballse: oldfarthenry: Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?

If only there was some sort of networked data storage repository system humans could query for such answers.

Jinx.

[Fark user image image 304x304]
I'm sure the pair of you can share this avatar.


I have more of a neckbeard.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
See ya later, alligator.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

oldfarthenry: Dafuq are "Crocodilians"?
Are they just crocodiles - and can we just call alligators, crocodiles &/or crocodilians "giant snappy lizards" for simplification purposes?


Actually they're my The Decemberists lounge act.
 
