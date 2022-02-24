 Skip to content
(MSN)   Ah to be a teen again. Your 1st love, 1st beer, 1st job, 1st time getting yanked out of class, arrested for attempted murder & setup by cops even tho you were 20 miles away when the guy was shot.... wait, what?   (msn.com) divider line
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I'm guessing he was black.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I love how children in America are magically considered competent in one situation and then reckelssly incompetent the next. Surely any child thrown in jail and threated by police for hours would be well-versed in his legal rights and be savvy enough to resist unethical interrogation methods.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So the kid tagged the chiefs daughter.
 
kindms
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

edmo: I love how children in America are magically considered competent in one situation and then reckelssly incompetent the next. Surely any child thrown in jail and threated by police for hours would be well-versed in his legal rights and be savvy enough to resist unethical interrogation methods.


Old enough to raise a baby or sign a $200k college loan, but don't you dare let them learn about slavery.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
B-b-b-but cops are as pure as the driven snow and never screw anything up and you should get on your knees and worship them.  They just want to go home that night.
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present


Like a cop never breaks a law when it suits them...
 
Nuclear Monk
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: edmo: I love how children in America are magically considered competent in one situation and then reckelssly incompetent the next. Surely any child thrown in jail and threated by police for hours would be well-versed in his legal rights and be savvy enough to resist unethical interrogation methods.

Old enough to raise a baby or sign a $200k college loan, but don't you dare let them learn about slavery.


jesus man...you can just throw out the S-word without some kind of age verification or other warning.

/reported.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

buckeyebrain: kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present

Like a cop never breaks a law when it suits them...


Yeah they just "lose" the transcript or recording and only submit the signed confession
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oh, but that illegal act is just an administrative boo-boo, and not a criminal act.

If you want cops to follow the farking law, you absolutely have to have consequences. No consequences, no law.
 
BolloxReader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They made it illegal to do this but not a criminal matter?

Baby steps when the only thing that matters is a revolution.

Not armed, I mean societal.
 
austerity101
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why is it okay to lie to adults?
 
sephjnr
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In January, Illinois became the first state in the country to bar police from lying to minors during interrogations - including using tactics such as false promises of leniency if the accused person cooperates.

FTF what should be farking happening
 
Bathroom Samurai
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Teach your kids that the only two things to say to the police are 1) I want my parent(s), 2) I want a lawyer.

Never talk to the cops about ANYTHING without a lawyer present.
 
austerity101
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

edmo: I love how children in America are magically considered competent in one situation and then reckelssly incompetent the next. Surely any child thrown in jail and threated by police for hours would be well-versed in his legal rights and be savvy enough to resist unethical interrogation methods.


A 28-year-old is a "kid," but a 17-year-old is a fully-capable and informed grown-up who can take out a hundred grand in loans and deserves to bear the burden of that debt.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: buckeyebrain: kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present

Like a cop never breaks a law when it suits them...

Yeah they just "lose" the transcript or recording and only submit the signed confession


It's right up there with "'forget' to Mirandize someone, interrogate them anyway, then go 'whoops, we forgot, these are your rights.  Since you already told us everything, though, no point hiding it, you might as well get it on the record.'"  Pretty much a basic, standard interrogation tactic.
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Merltech: I'm guessing he was black.


You have chosen wisely.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Abolish all cops.

Problem solved.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present


Dead witness, no coincidence
"Drug deal gone bad"
The f__king badge is the biggest gang
We've ever had

- Body Count
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: edmo: I love how children in America are magically considered competent in one situation and then reckelssly incompetent the next. Surely any child thrown in jail and threated by police for hours would be well-versed in his legal rights and be savvy enough to resist unethical interrogation methods.

Old enough to raise a baby or sign a $200k college loan, but don't you dare let them learn about slavery.


ummm ok. Backs away slowly.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cameroncrazy1984: buckeyebrain: kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present

Like a cop never breaks a law when it suits them...

Yeah they just "lose" the transcript or recording and only submit the signed confession


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
McD's for a murder confession? I would hold out for some In-an-Out, or Popeyes.
 
Loreweaver
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
This part from TFA makes me want to go out and bust some heads:

If Waukegan police are found to have violated the law against deceiving juveniles during interrogation, Spagnolo said, the matter would be considered an "administrative disciplinary issue" rather than a criminal offense.

These cops not only violated multiple state laws, they also violated multiple federal laws, yet they are only expected to get "administrative disciplinary action"

Fark that.  Burn the entire precinct to the ground.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
How did I know it was a black kid?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Bathroom Samurai: Teach your kids that the only two things to say to the police are 1) I want my parent(s), 2) I want a lawyer.

Never talk to the cops about ANYTHING without a lawyer present.


I'm a white, middle-class male and I've given that speech to my kids.  No, they can't search your belongings, no you don't answer questions.  Just politely request your parents.

...And don't actually do anything illegal or you'll have more trouble when I arrive, not less.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present


What are you going to do, sue them? HA HA
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Fano: cameroncrazy1984: buckeyebrain: kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present

Like a cop never breaks a law when it suits them...

Yeah they just "lose" the transcript or recording and only submit the signed confession

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x637]


the fact the judge didn't throw this 'confession' out because brendan wasn't offered legal counsel or even a parent there shows how this whole thing was set up.

Don't get me wrong, avery is sketchy as hell but the police absolutely coached that kid in everything he had to say and he's still rotting in jail because of it.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I remember reading about this case a while back. The cops broke a couple of felonies along the way, but nobody wants to bring that up.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

You Are All Sheep: Fano: cameroncrazy1984: buckeyebrain: kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present

Like a cop never breaks a law when it suits them...

Yeah they just "lose" the transcript or recording and only submit the signed confession

[pbs.twimg.com image 640x637]

the fact the judge didn't throw this 'confession' out because brendan wasn't offered legal counsel or even a parent there shows how this whole thing was set up.

Don't get me wrong, avery is sketchy as hell but the police absolutely coached that kid in everything he had to say and he's still rotting in jail because of it.


I still wish I could place what Kiss the Girls type thriller his description of the scene was stolen from.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There is a link in the Politics tab about a similar, but different, case of cops lying to kids to get them to say what they want, even though the cops were completely wrong.

I'll repeat what I said there: I support the concept of the police.  But it's situations like this that make me not want to support cops in the real world.
 
kindms
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: kindms: I was under the impression it was already against the law for LEOs to question a child without a parent or legal guardian present

What are you going to do, sue them? HA HA


Well considering anything the kid says while not in the presence of an attorney or guardian potentially becomes inadmissible if the police pull this shyte they very well should get sued

It puts the case at risk as well as the child. They could have a guilty kid confess using these tactics and a good lawyer comes in gets it all tossed because they decided to question a child without representation and/or parent etc.

I honestly thought this was long settled law stuff but apparently not seeing as there is another thread saying only 2 states ban cops lying to children.
 
payattention
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

edmo: I love how children in America are magically considered competent in one situation and then reckelssly incompetent the next. Surely any child thrown in jail and threated by police for hours would be well-versed in his legal rights and be savvy enough to resist unethical interrogation methods.


Yeah, but these days the age of 25 is still considered 'adolescent'. It is no surprise that 'young adults' are not as savvy as other generations of teens, mostly because of propaganda masquerading as education. But I digress...

austerity101: edmo: I love how children in America are magically considered competent in one situation and then reckelssly incompetent the next. Surely any child thrown in jail and threated by police for hours would be well-versed in his legal rights and be savvy enough to resist unethical interrogation methods.

A 28-year-old is a "kid," but a 17-year-old is a fully-capable and informed grown-up who can take out a hundred grand in loans and deserves to bear the burden of that debt.


NOW you're getting it!

MaudlinMutantMollusk: How did I know it was a black kid?


Because you live in reality?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: How did I know it was a black kid?


Childish Gambino - This Is America (Official Video)
Youtube VYOjWnS4cMY
 
DerAppie
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"If his sister hadn't found this evidence, he would have been convicted"

If this was all that kept him from prison, the lawyer didn't do a good job.

"Where were you on X date at Y time?"
"I was playing in a high school baseball game."
"Damnit, we could never prove that."

/Said no lawyer ever
 
austerity101
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Loreweaver: This part from TFA makes me want to go out and bust some heads:

If Waukegan police are found to have violated the law against deceiving juveniles during interrogation, Spagnolo said, the matter would be considered an "administrative disciplinary issue" rather than a criminal offense.

These cops not only violated multiple state laws, they also violated multiple federal laws, yet they are only expected to get "administrative disciplinary action"

Fark that.  Burn the entire precinct to the ground.


Abolish the police.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kindms: Well considering anything the kid says while not in the presence of an attorney or guardian potentially becomes inadmissible if the police pull this shyte they very well should get sued


If you attempt to sue them personally, then it automatically gets thrown out due to qualified immunity. Your only other option is to stick it to the taxpayers. At any rate there will be no consequences for the police here.

kindms: I honestly thought this was long settled law stuff but apparently not seeing as there is another thread saying only 2 states ban cops lying to children.


There's the way we hope things are, and then there's the way things actually are.

So, yes, I'm calling you naive here but it's not a slight -- I think you're a good person.
 
fat_free [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
You idiots have NO idea how it works. IDRTFA, and maybe the Lil' Honor Student didn't do it, but he probably knows something about who did. If he was dumb enough to sign a confession, then maybe the slammer is the right place for him to function. 3 hots and a cot, and playing cards for cigs all MF'ing day long. Better than what he could do on the outside.
 
