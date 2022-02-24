 Skip to content
(CNN)   Dear Principal Jones, please excuse Sally being late to school yesterday. Also, please send the police to our house. I'm being held captive by my boyfriend, and I think he killed Sally's little brother. Thanks, Sally's Mom   (cnn.com) divider line
27
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't even.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Toseland, 35, was arrested and charged with open murder

Well, that's a horrible story, but what is "open murder" and how does that differ from regular murder? Is there a closed murder, as well?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: Toseland, 35, was arrested and charged with open murder

Well, that's a horrible story, but what is "open murder" and how does that differ from regular murder? Is there a closed murder, as well?


In Nevada:

"An "open murder" information or indictment charges Murder in the First Degree and all necessarily included offenses. These would include Murder in the Second Degree and possibly Voluntary Manslaughter and Involuntary Manslaughter based upon the specific facts of the case."
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lock the bastard up and throw away the key.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think there are times when someone is charged with certain murders, the sentence should be to suffer the exact same fate.
This is one of those.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Signed
Epstein's mother
 
Dr. Bison
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm anti-death penalty, but that gets sorely tested sometimes.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Lock the bastard up and throw away the key.


Lock the bastard up naked, cover him in a caribou blood and huckleberry juice marinade, put him in a room with two starving grizzly bears, and throw away the key.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Tyrone Slothrop: Lock the bastard up and throw away the key.

Lock the bastard up naked, cover him in a caribou blood and huckleberry juice marinade, put him in a room with two starving grizzly bears, and throw away the key.


That's cruel. Those grizzlies don't deserve to be locked up with only one meal and then left to starve.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I get that meth heads don't go to sleep often. But burning bed rules should apply to these situations. Women who set abusive hostage-takers on fire or pour boiling oil on them while they sleep should get put on trial to sort through the facts but juries should let them go.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Not blaming the victim at all, but at what point did this woman think, 'oh, he's hot. I'd love to date him. He'd make a great partner and father'?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pelvic Splanchnic Ganglion
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: I think there are times when someone is charged with certain murders, the sentence should be to suffer the exact same fate.
This is one of those.


I think let's start with the "locked in a freezer" and go up from there.
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Let's go to prison forever, Brandon.
 
taliesinwi
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: I think there are times when someone is charged with certain murders, the sentence should be to suffer the exact same fate.
This is one of those.


This is why despite being pretty liberal I will never support the complete abolition of the death penalty.  Some people just don't get to participate in society anymore.
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Dr. Bison: I'm anti-death penalty, but that gets sorely tested sometimes.


I'm not anti death penalty. I just think that if you don't feel comfortable with immediately executing someone right after a sentence, they should not be sentenced to death. In this case, I feel comfortable doing that.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just realized that honey would be a perfect addition to balance out that marinade, by adding some sweetness to the savoriness of the blood and the tartness of the berries. Grizzly bears would love that shiat.
 
discoballer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I just realized that honey would be a perfect addition to balance out that marinade, by adding some sweetness to the savoriness of the blood and the tartness of the berries. Grizzly bears would love that shiat.


Oh my god
 
discoballer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

discoballer: The Pope of Manwich Village: I just realized that honey would be a perfect addition to balance out that marinade, by adding some sweetness to the savoriness of the blood and the tartness of the berries. Grizzly bears would love that shiat.

Oh my god


Dammit, I meant to say, Oh my God, they got the wrong guy.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Slow down gang. Let's get a proper conviction first, then throw this waste of a meat sack to the wolves.
If the wolves will have it
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I just realized that honey would be a perfect addition to balance out that marinade, by adding some sweetness to the savoriness of the blood and the tartness of the berries. Grizzly bears would love that shiat.


I wholeheartedly disagree with this. Bears are EFFICIENT killers. One good swipe and the deed's done, no need to waste food product even. If you're going to go the route of battering a perp up for a revenge killing, make it worth your time. Ants would be way more appropriate. Mist him with a honey spray, bind his hands, and toss him in a room with a colony of fire ants. If you're going to make it "Quick as Bears" you may as well just hang him.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: Tyrone Slothrop: Lock the bastard up and throw away the key.

Lock the bastard up naked, cover him in a caribou blood and huckleberry juice marinade, put him in a room with two starving grizzly bears, and throw away the key.


Too easy, bury him to his neck and cover him in honey.  Release ants, preferably angry red ones from Texas.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Strip him, slather him in pork fat, and put him in a room with 150 hungry wharf rats. They actually did stuff like that in the middle ages.
 
anuran
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Tyrone Slothrop: Lock the bastard up and throw away the key.


In a bag filled with starving rats
 
ThighsofGlory
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Not blaming the victim at all, but at what point did this woman think, 'oh, he's hot. I'd love to date him. He'd make a great partner and father'?
[Fark user image 425x239]


One has to wonder what the lady's father thought of him.
 
jso2897
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Slow down gang. Let's get a proper conviction first,


Don't interrupt our masturbatory revenge frenzy with reason, logic, or civilized thinking.
We need to burn off some of our repressed self-loathing.
 
Tracianne
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Not blaming the victim at all, but at what point did this woman think, 'oh, he's hot. I'd love to date him. He'd make a great partner and father'?
[Fark user image 425x239]


https://www.huffpost.com/entry/brandon-lee-toseland-arrest-body-found-freezer_n_62177e29e4b0ef74d72bc0ce

"Stubbs said the mother knew Toseland as an acquaintance of her husband, the father of her children, before the man died in January 2021 of an unspecified respiratory illness. Stubbs said the girl is now 7."

"After the three moved into Toseland's house in March 2021, he "slowly and methodically" increased control over them, Stubbs said: covering windows; using video surveillance; taking the mother's cellphone; cutting her ties to her family; handling her social media.

Looks like father of the kids died from Covid...and this psychopath offered to help and let them move in with him
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Not blaming the victim at all, but at what point did this woman think, 'oh, he's hot. I'd love to date him. He'd make a great partner and father'?
[Fark user image 425x239]


That is at the very least a five head maybe  even a six head.
 
