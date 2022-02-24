 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WWLP)   Somehow I went from "Wolverines" years old to "Avenge me boys" years old and I don't like it   (wwlp.com) divider line
18
    More: Scary, Nuclear weapon, Prevention of Nuclear War, Nuclear warfare, fantasy world, use of tactical nuclear weapons, Russian military capabilities, nuclear weapon, Dr. Ira Helfand  
•       •       •

788 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2022 at 11:05 AM (24 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



18 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the Russian felation by American conservatives will die down a bit after the first few nukes hit us.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whelp, looks like it's time to break out the Cold War playlist again.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
My chair is against the wall. My chair is against the wall.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Whelp, looks like it's time to break out the Cold War playlist again.


Frank Marino - "Juggernaut" (Lyrics On Screen)
Youtube J5GYXnpgQrQ
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Whelp, looks like it's time to break out the Cold War playlist again.


Genesis - Watcher of the Skies
Youtube 57HicYcY4Ow
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Whelp, looks like it's time to break out the Cold War playlist again.


Wooden Ships - Crosby Stills Nash and Young
Youtube 3Q3j-i7GLr0
 
Gaythiest Elitist
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Whelp, looks like it's time to break out the Cold War playlist again.


Sigue Sigue Sputnik - Love Missile F1-11
Youtube ECRWT9TEaj0
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: Whelp, looks like it's time to break out the Cold War playlist again.


NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hey, I bought these 99 red balloons and I'm going to let them go at dawn, anyone want to join me?
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe the Russian felation by American conservatives will die down a bit after the first few nukes hit us.


Are you kidding? Conservatives would be giddy over the chance to blame Biden for American dead. 4 hours after the first bomb hit, emergency rooms would be flooded with Republicans seeking to see a urologist.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Headline of the year candidate.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe the Russian felation by American conservatives will die down a bit after the first few nukes hit us.


I doubt it, Conservatives are against Communism because the ideology (if not implemented with Stalin/Mao style cult-of-personality) is the worker controls the means of production.

Russia is a capitalist kleptocracy with fascist arrests of protestors and a Russian Christian Orthodox Theocracy to suppress the workers from going against their bosses (lightweight theocracy, at least for now, they still allow other religions to exist in Russia, but their LGBT laws and anti-blasphemy laws are Russian Christian Orthodox inspired). The Russian kleptocracy for the wealthy and semi-theocracy is near to the government that the Republicans want in place and that's one of the reasons they support Putin beyond bribery.
 
anuran
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Vera Lynn - We'll Meet Again
Youtube HsM_VmN6ytk
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I prefer this version of Harry Dean Stanton.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I prefer this version of Harry Dean Stanton.
[Fark user image image 500x281]


Circle Jerks - When the Shit Hits the Fan
Youtube J04NXYkUd8c

More relevant 80s music
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I see the next generation is discovering K-TEL's Greatest Cold War Hits.
We grew up with this shiat, boys and girls. It doesn't get any better.
 
goodncold
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: edmo: Maybe the Russian felation by American conservatives will die down a bit after the first few nukes hit us.

I doubt it, Conservatives are against Communism because the ideology (if not implemented with Stalin/Mao style cult-of-personality) is the worker controls the means of production.

Russia is a capitalist kleptocracy with fascist arrests of protestors and a Russian Christian Orthodox Theocracy to suppress the workers from going against their bosses (lightweight theocracy, at least for now, they still allow other religions to exist in Russia, but their LGBT laws and anti-blasphemy laws are Russian Christian Orthodox inspired). The Russian kleptocracy for the wealthy and semi-theocracy is near to the government that the Republicans want in place and that's one of the reasons they support Putin beyond bribery.


Their is a large group in the conservative movement known as the "Accelerationists" who are actually giddy about the fall of civilization. A lot of the gun culture circles around this end of civilization and a 'rebirth' of the rugged individualist who will come to the rescue.

What they don't realize is that they will run out of diabetes drugs really fast and they are most likely going to get droned before they get a shot off.
 
wxboy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

edmo: Maybe the Russian felation by American conservatives will die down a bit after the first few nukes hit us.


Not likely. It will just be "Look what Biden made them do!"
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.