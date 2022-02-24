 Skip to content
(I Heart Radio)   Today is National Chili Day & if you've ever wanted to spill chili like Kevin from "The Office", Peacock has been hiding the recipe in their streaming "Terms of Use" for years   (wild955.iheart.com) divider line
22
    More: Repeat, English-language films, Brian Baumgartner, The Office, Brian Baumgartner's character, 1972 births, American television actors, Kevin Malone, Arrested Development  
•       •       •

22 Comments     (+0 »)
Winterlight [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's also National Tortilla Chip Day, so let's combine the two holidays:

readyseteat.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chili sounds good...
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Came across this chili recipe and it's quite good for a slow cooker:

https://www.startribune.com/slow-cook-that-chili-for-a-cool-meal/440771073/

(May need to open in a private / incognito tab).
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Don't let anyone from Cincinnati know. They keep trying to insist their "chilli" is a thing people actually eat and enjoy and isn't some elaborate prank they play on outsiders.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Nothin' like canned chili with meat from NYC, topped with pineapple.
 
GoBadgers
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Having chili dogs for lunch. Getting a kick...etc.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
justanotherfarkinfarker
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Bahahah of course they did. Who reads that shiat. It could say we will take all your money, burn your house down, beat your family with socks full of nickles and your only recourse is arbitration through our company, check here to agree to these terms. And check!
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
The wife made some kickass chili(with beans, of course, you silly heathens) and there's just enough left over to finish through today, so I'm also getting a kick...which of course comes from the Carolina Reaper sauced I add to it. Yum!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Binging with Babish: Kevin's Famous Chili from The Office
Youtube eQ9eY0_DoEk
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Chile with an e is the one true chile.

With it you can make tamales, salsa, enchiladas, rellenos, carne asada, and so much more.

The other stuff from Texas is... well Texas
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Beans.

/Ducks out of thread
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
No shiat, just started a batch of venison chili ten minutes ago, and sat down while the meat is browning and saw this. Must be an omen of some kind.
 
Valter
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Kevin's Famous Chilli - The Office US
Youtube WcYG-5b7448


beans in chili

1) yes

2) no

I hate beans.
 
MrBonestripper [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

JTtheCajun: Don't let anyone from Cincinnati know. They keep trying to insist their "chilli" is a thing people actually eat and enjoy and isn't some elaborate prank they play on outsiders.


There are easier ways to admit that you can't handle a four-way.  I'm just sayin'....
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Anyone know how many people that recipe serves? It's to to be at least 2-4 Kevins, right¿?
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Three choices.
Green.
th.bing.comView Full Size

Red.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Or Christmas.
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Milk D
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: beans in chili

1) yes



literally - chili beans

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

gilatrout: Chile with an e is the one true chile.


th.bing.comView Full Size
 
buckeyebrain
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Valter: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/WcYG-5b7448]

beans in chili

1) yes

2) no

I hate beans.


2!

/I'm allergic to beans
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

151: Beans.

/Ducks out of thread


I actually prefer it with beans.  My vegetarian wife is corrupting me.
 
dryknife
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Obligatory:

Nobody Knows More About Chili Than I Do
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

