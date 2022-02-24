 Skip to content
(CNN)   Russian tanks tank Russian stocks   (cnn.com) divider line
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*Genius
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I assume the oligarchs hold US$.

And London real estate
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: I assume the oligarchs hold US$.

And London real estate


They hold a lot of Trump real estate as well
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This emotional reaction was inevitable, but at the same time it will stabilize," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with foreign journalists. "All the necessary measures have been taken for this,"

Well, all the necessary measures... For them I'm sure.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: Good


From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DoBeDoBeDo: Gubbo: I assume the oligarchs hold US$.

And London real estate

They hold a lot of Trump real estate as well


Yeah but I bet they were smart enough to never set foot in it
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Good

From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.


But of course they are.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Good

From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.

But of course they are.


These the same people who tell you to buy into crypto and want to sell you a shiatty jpg?
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Putin anticipated this, tho, right?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?


Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.


All necessary measures, they said.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.


Pretty much, I heard he has an 800 billion rainy day fund for him and his cronies, but the country is a different story.
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Good

From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.

But of course they are.


Good ol' vulture capitalism.  Prices tank, you buy up a bunch of assets, and they'll eventually come back up in price.Why buy stocks at "full" price when you can get them 40% off?
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sorelian's Ghost: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.

Pretty much, I heard he has an 800 billion rainy day fund for him and his cronies, but the country is a different story.


He's almost certainly the world's richest man.

The question is if he's the richest man in history.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.  Fark Russia.  I hope your illegal war of aggression hurts you.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
moar finding out, pleaes
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.


brave Fat Adolf will fight to the last Russian
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.

All necessary measures, they said.


The only necessary measure is to steal directly from Putin. We know where his assets are... but doing so could easily cause him to let the missiles fly.

He's like every other leader... Qadaffi, Saddam, etc... none of them ever get hurt personally because they mostly have cash and hard assets... The people always suffer. Always.
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.


Good thing Russia doesn't have a history of peasants rising up against rich asshole leaders or anything.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Good

From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.

But of course they are.

Good ol' vulture capitalism.  Prices tank, you buy up a bunch of assets, and they'll eventually come back up in price.Why buy stocks at "full" price when you can get them 40% off?


The worst thing here is that some people take advantage of ups and downs in stock markets.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if this will trigger the global "market  correction" that COVID almost started
 
BrerRobot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
buy the dip!
xforgeassets002.xboxlive.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good, now start seizing their assets overseas: bank accounts, buildings, yachts, Republicans...
 
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: kittyhas1000legs: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Good

From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.

But of course they are.

Good ol' vulture capitalism.  Prices tank, you buy up a bunch of assets, and they'll eventually come back up in price.Why buy stocks at "full" price when you can get them 40% off?

The worst thing here is that some people take advantage of ups and downs in stock markets.


War is good for business.
 
ketkarsa
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't worry, the Grand QAnon Putin party (GQP) will fully support their leader Vlad.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: arrogantbastich: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.

All necessary measures, they said.

The only necessary measure is to steal directly from Putin. We know where his assets are... but doing so could easily cause him to let the missiles fly.

He's like every other leader... Qadaffi, Saddam, etc... none of them ever get hurt personally because they mostly have cash and hard assets... The people always suffer. Always.


I don't think you can take Putins money.

But you can take the money of his cronies, take the US Visa, take their property, freeze their assets, kicked their kids out of their US universities.

It won't directly impact Putin, but it will hurt people who might be able to do something. Maybe
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: I May Be Crazy But...: kittyhas1000legs: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Good

From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.

But of course they are.

Good ol' vulture capitalism.  Prices tank, you buy up a bunch of assets, and they'll eventually come back up in price.Why buy stocks at "full" price when you can get them 40% off?

The worst thing here is that some people take advantage of ups and downs in stock markets.

War is good for business.


Peace is good for business
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's interesting that all of Russia's major industries are some type of resource extraction.  They don't make anything there.
 
swahnhennessy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Europe needs to cut off the gas pipeline immediately.
Any oligarchs in London or elsewhere need to have their assets seized, including their football clubs, and be deported.
Absolutely nothing comes out of or goes into Russia from/to the West.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's interesting that all of Russia's major industries are some type of resource extraction.  They don't make anything there.


You could argue, like Australia, that they "make" the things that everything else is made out of.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.


Sorry Russians, elections have consequences.  You knew what you were voting for, so now it is time to FO.

At least in the US it was a 50:50 split, literally almost everyone in Russia voted for Putin.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I May Be Crazy But...: kittyhas1000legs: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Good

From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.

But of course they are.

Good ol' vulture capitalism.  Prices tank, you buy up a bunch of assets, and they'll eventually come back up in price.Why buy stocks at "full" price when you can get them 40% off?

The worst thing here is that some people take advantage of ups and downs in stock markets.


The worst thing here is that Americans are giving Russians hard currency for their products. That should be banned immediately.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: It's interesting that all of Russia's major industries are some type of resource extraction.  They don't make anything there.

You could argue, like Australia, that they "make" the things that everything else is made out of.


There's an old joke that Australia's economy primarily consists of digging up Australia and shipping it to China.
 
killershark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Good, now start seizing their assets overseas: bank accounts, buildings, yachts, Republicans...


Trump Tower, Trump Doral, Trump Turnberry, Trump Bedminster...
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: buy the dip!
[xforgeassets002.xboxlive.com image 800x450]


We get paid today so good timing on the 401 contrib
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: "This emotional reaction was inevitable, but at the same time it will stabilize," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a call with foreign journalists. "All the necessary measures have been taken for this,"

Well, all the necessary measures... For them I'm sure.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.

Sorry Russians, elections have consequences.  You knew what you were voting for, so now it is time to FO.

At least in the US it was a 50:50 split, literally almost everyone in Russia voted for Putin.


Hmmmm......was any opposition allowed to run?

I'm not entirely sure you understand how a dictatorship works.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: I May Be Crazy But...: kittyhas1000legs: GardenWeasel: NewportBarGuy: GardenWeasel: Good

From what I understand... US Investors are buying the sh*t out of them.

But of course they are.

Good ol' vulture capitalism.  Prices tank, you buy up a bunch of assets, and they'll eventually come back up in price.Why buy stocks at "full" price when you can get them 40% off?

The worst thing here is that some people take advantage of ups and downs in stock markets.

The worst thing here is that Americans are giving Russians hard currency for their products. That should be banned immediately.


Cutting Russia off from SWIFT should stop that pretty quickly.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: AdmirableSnackbar: Good, now start seizing their assets overseas: bank accounts, buildings, yachts, Republicans...

Trump Tower, Trump Doral, Trump Turnberry, Trump Bedminster...


Trump.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

killershark: AdmirableSnackbar: Good, now start seizing their assets overseas: bank accounts, buildings, yachts, Republicans...

Trump Tower, Trump Doral, Trump Turnberry, Trump Bedminster...


I"d rather take things that the oligarchs care about.

Their yachts and their football teams would be my starting points, followed by their US Visas for them and their extended family.
 
Zenith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.

Sorry Russians, elections have consequences.  You knew what you were voting for, so now it is time to FO.

At least in the US it was a 50:50 split, literally almost everyone in Russia voted for Putin.


you don't think he's isn't one for massaging the final figures?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: RogermcAllen: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.

Sorry Russians, elections have consequences.  You knew what you were voting for, so now it is time to FO.

At least in the US it was a 50:50 split, literally almost everyone in Russia voted for Putin.

Hmmmm......was any opposition allowed to run?

I'm not entirely sure you understand how a dictatorship works.


Or the opposition candidate conveniently gets thrown in jail for "corruption."
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RogermcAllen: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.

Sorry Russians, elections have consequences.  You knew what you were voting for, so now it is time to FO.

At least in the US it was a 50:50 split, literally almost everyone in Russia voted for Putin.


It's not much of an election.  The candidates have to be "approved", the results are largely seen as fraudulent, and participation is low.

Russia is a good example of why the concept of punishing politicians by not voting doesn't work.  The politicians that you boycott by not voting for, still win.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meme-arsenal.comView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: It's interesting that all of Russia's major industries are some type of resource extraction.  They don't make anything there.

You could argue, like Australia, that they "make" the things that everything else is made out of.


Russia: we don't make a lot of the the products you buy. We make a lot of the products you buy worse!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: It's interesting that all of Russia's major industries are some type of resource extraction.  They don't make anything there.

You could argue, like Australia, that they "make" the things that everything else is made out of.

There's an old joke that Australia's economy primarily consists of digging up Australia and shipping it to China.


That has really bitten them in the ass lately, however.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BrerRobot: buy the dip!
[xforgeassets002.xboxlive.com image 800x450]


Should we...  um... infer something from the oversized pixelated nose?
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: arrogantbastich: NewportBarGuy: raerae1980: Putin anticipated this, tho, right?

Yes, all his personal assets are safe. The Russian people? They are f*cked.

All necessary measures, they said.

The only necessary measure is to steal directly from Putin. We know where his assets are... but doing so could easily cause him to let the missiles fly.

He's like every other leader... Qadaffi, Saddam, etc... none of them ever get hurt personally because they mostly have cash and hard assets... The people always suffer. Always.


The missiles won't fly until he's left with no other option and/or his personal luxury is not just impacted but completely gone.

There is no person sitting in an ivory tower eating the finest food money can buy and living a life of extreme luxury that's going to end the world because they lost a portion of their fortune that doesn't directly impact their lifestyle. For Putin, he's likely more than willing to make that trade for the Ukraine because Power is the only thing he has left to accumulate that actually has an impact on his life.
 
caira
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: Gubbo: Rapmaster2000: It's interesting that all of Russia's major industries are some type of resource extraction.  They don't make anything there.

You could argue, like Australia, that they "make" the things that everything else is made out of.

There's an old joke that Australia's economy primarily consists of digging up Australia and shipping it to China.


The continent is so old even the soil is rusty, it's a wonder we can sell any of it even for scrap.
 
