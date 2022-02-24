 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Vladimir Putin issues chilling warning to the West if it intervenes in his Ukraine invasion, says there will consequences never seen in history. You know what happened the last time the world didn't intervene?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    More: Scary, Russia, Vladimir Putin, United States, Russia's invasion, United Nations Security Council, US President Joe Biden, missile attacks, special military operation  
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If "The West" interferes, it will drag it out beyond the date where Russia can't support their own army and have to pull back. They're a 3rd world economy with a first world arsenal they can't afford.
 
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Time to call the bluff. All the sanctions, including immediate cutoff of SWIFT access, plus direct aid in the form of materiel and funds.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Time to call the bluff. All the sanctions, including immediate cutoff of SWIFT access, plus direct aid in the form of materiel and funds.


This should have happened within minutes of the first explosion in Ukraine.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Time to call the bluff. All the sanctions, including immediate cutoff of SWIFT access, plus direct aid in the form of materiel and funds.


Yeah, if the US and Europe need to cover some debts to protect Western businesses in order to cut them off from SWIFT right now, do it.  Freeze assetts and start the process to seize them.  Cut any sales of anything that helps their economy.  We won't run them out of Ukraine right away - but we can make it damn hard for him to muster enough forces to do the same to the Baltic nations.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Considering everyone knows exactly what event led to the downfall of the last Soviet empire I would expect the saboteurs are already cooking up some revenge. People in Europe should stock up on iodine pills while they can, IMHO.
 
WayneKerr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Quick! Someone tell Putin that he has a big cock. The most beautiful cock.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We fixed the cable?
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Submitter, no, I don't.

The last time the West intervened, it caused the outbreak of WW2.
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

WayneKerr: Quick! Someone tell Putin that he has a big cock. The most beautiful cock.


WhiskeySticks
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's time for the US to sign Vlad up for a bunch of junk mail and catalogs using his various home addresses. And then take the email addresses of Russian officials and sign all of them up for a bunch of gay porn web sites. That'll show em.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So it's basically Russia against the whole world except China who will just sit back and giggle?  Who can Russia count on as an ally at this point?  A couple of 'stan's and Belarus?
 
studebaker hoch
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
There would be consequences never before encountered in Russian history if he does it.

Mutually Assured Derp still applies.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Cyclometh: Time to call the bluff. All the sanctions, including immediate cutoff of SWIFT access, plus direct aid in the form of materiel and funds.


THIS.

Make every single Russian an impoverished prisoner in their own country.
 
D135
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So the consequences will never be the same?
 
bdub77
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh well allow me to retort!

Eat a dick, Putin. I hope your own people pull you apart limb from limb, literally, while sodomizing your ass with a bayonet.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

TommyDeuce: Cyclometh: Time to call the bluff. All the sanctions, including immediate cutoff of SWIFT access, plus direct aid in the form of materiel and funds.

Yeah, if the US and Europe need to cover some debts to protect Western businesses in order to cut them off from SWIFT right now, do it.  Freeze assetts and start the process to seize them.  Cut any sales of anything that helps their economy.  We won't run them out of Ukraine right away - but we can make it damn hard for him to muster enough forces to do the same to the Baltic nations.


Or it'll make him more aggressive because he'll see the walls closing in and realize he only has a very limited window of time to act.

Can we like... not rush into escalation without an analysis of the risks?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Anyway ... go home and tell your oligarchs where the money went, Vlad.

The rules of acquisition are quite in force in Moscow.
 
dpcotta
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Man, we ain't scared of your bullshiat. Boots on ground. Let's go.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: So it's basically Russia against the whole world except China who will just sit back and giggle?  Who can Russia count on as an ally at this point?  A couple of 'stan's and Belarus?


Not just China, I'm sure Best Korea is happy to tag along and pretend they're part of all this.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Curious, are Ukrainians allowed to own firearms?
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WayneKerr: Quick! Someone tell Putin that he has a big cock. The most beautiful cock.


So lie to him?
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Cyclometh: Time to call the bluff. All the sanctions, including immediate cutoff of SWIFT access, plus direct aid in the form of materiel and funds.


Not gonna happen, EU banks hold like 30 billion in loans to Russia, they're choosing to protect the money over Ukraine.
 
inglixthemad
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: If "The West" interferes, it will drag it out beyond the date where Russia can't support their own army and have to pull back. They're a 3rd world economy with a first world arsenal they can't afford.


Russia might threaten to launch their nuclear missiles, about half of hose launched will explode like dirty bombs if they try, polluting the Earth. See, it's a real threat!

Quit treating Russia like they still have the power of the USSR... they are a toothless paper bear.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Just read where the major oil companies are buying gas from Russia but having a little trouble with letters of credit.  They need to be cut off immediately and they won't do it voluntary.  I know it means higher gas prices but we're not the ones being shelled.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ less than a minute ago  

D135: So the consequences will never be the same?


Putin may have dun goofed
 
Likwit
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Submitter, no, I don't.

The last time the West intervened, it caused the outbreak of WW2.


Man. I knew you were an idiot, but this is bad even for you.
 
