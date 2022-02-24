 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   Man breaks into police station - into, not out of - to rob the commanding officer's office. Hilarity does not ensue   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
    Dumbass, Manhattan, Theft, Storey, Floor, Robbery, Burglary, first-floor window, senior police official  
Herb Utsmelz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He was looking for something specific, I'm guessing.
 
ClavellBCMI [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: He was looking for something specific, I'm guessing.


Maybe a copy of the station house pad list (if so, that list in in the station's leading sergeant's office, because no one else is going to be trusted to maintain the pad list and keep it out of sight of IAD types who may be looking for some additional graft info to pad their own pockets with).
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby may think that's not hilarious, but I certainly do.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've thought about it.

The best method I could think of was mixing up something toxic and getting it into the building intake vents to kill everyone inside - but that still leaves delivering that 'something' to those vents, and that involves a bit of criminal trespass that is likely to be noticed.  Even if there's nobody outside... there could be, any time 24/7, and you are going to look suspicious trying to access the roof while wearing a mask (you don't want other cops investigating the mass murder finding you on the CCTV, right?)

If not that, it's learning to build and program autonomous drone swarms and sending in a hundred or so with small explosive payloads to blow up people as they leave the building until they run out of people - but at some point you have to expect you're going to run out of drones or somebody who can shoot them down is going to show up, and it's not easy to deploy hundreds of drones without someone noticing.  Maybe a ground-based bot to chuck explosives under cars to blow 'em all up.

All of the above assumes you don't have access to military-grade weaponry, because if you did you could just blow the ever loving fark out of the lobby, parade room, and parking lot with rockets, then go in and climb through the rubble to take what you want at your own pace.

It's a tricky proposition, but you really don't want to be in a police building when you're not wanted and there are live cops around.  The only way to get the job done is to get rid of enough cops in the region that they have to get more from far enough away you have time to do what you want.
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herb Utsmelz: He was looking for something specific, I'm guessing.


I'm a friend of Sarah Connor. I was told she was here. Could I see her please?
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Not only did I not think about it but one of the last places I would ever want to be is a police station. Let alone without permission.

When they say "no touchey" the cops mean it.
 
kindms
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
how did he get through the window with those GIANT BALLS
 
kindms
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

how about incite a riot / protest that attacks the station allowing you access while the rubes get beatdowns. slip in dressed as a cop in riot gear
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, it woulda been more amazing if he'd managed to get away with it.
 
drayno76
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

You just triggered every bot snooper the FBI and DHS have. You can be expecting a phone call from people in dark sun-glasses in...
3...
2...
1...
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
HA! Many years ago I got arrested by cops from the 52nd pct.

/I didn't deserve it
//Mostly....
 
H31N0US
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
CSB time!

When I was 15, I got busted with about a quarter oz of weed. I was with three friends in someone's mom's car, got pulled over. We had beers, my weed, and fortunately had just finished the tiny scraps of blow that someone had (this was mid 80s Florida...the cops that pulled us over were probably amping).

The cop left my bag of weed on his desk in front of me when he went to file my Polaroid mug shot (side note, I would pay good money to get that now). I looked at my friend sitting on a bench in the hall and hand gestured for him to watch for the cop. I grabbed my bag, took the best buds out an put them in my shirt pocket, fluffed up the bag like one does when dipping into something they bought for someone else, and put it back on the desk. Cop came in, gave me my court date and let me go - my Mom by that time had had enough of my bs and told him my friends would drive me home.

Back in the car, the discussion immediately turned to who would be able ti get more weed, and I pulled the buds out of my shirt pocket.

In that moment, I felt how Mitch Kramer would have felt if he had that joint...even though the movie wouldn't come out for another decade.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size

Martin did it
 
