(CNN)   Today's MadLib headline: A ________ struck by a ________ has sold at auction   (cnn.com) divider line
21
    More: Followup, Meteorite, Mars, meteorite fragment, Pallasite, rare meteorites, Planet, Olivine, online Christie's auction  
•       •       •

21 Comments     (+0 »)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
People will buy anything these days.
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I got 50%
I guessed car
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark that dog in particular.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I would rather have the meteor.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow...I guessed meteorite

/did not guess dog house
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
doghouse, meteorite - read it some days ago yawn
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
woman, man
 
devilskware
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ukranian bicycle, russian missle?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
How much will the bidding be for a Russian tank struck by a Javelin Missile at auction?
 
RiverRat
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SwiftFox: doghouse, meteorite - read it some days ago yawn


Username checks out
 
Trik
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I got both right but had seen the story elsewhere aa day or so ago.
 
Salmon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Geotpf: woman, man


camera, tv.
 
fsbilly
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
snowflake, space laser
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Fark that dog in particular.


now now.. careful
 
woodjf
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Bed meteor?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
man, impending sense of doom
 
Eravior
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"A doghouse that was struck by a meteorite fragment in April 2019 -- complete with a hole in the roof -- is among the items that sold on Wednesday during an online Christie's auction of rare meteorites."

"It had a high estimate of $300,000, but it did not meet expectations, selling for just $44,000."

Fark user imageView Full Size


That's one shiatty doghouse. You'd have to pay me to take it.
 
morg
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
bell, foundry
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

groppet: I would rather have the meteor.


It only went for $21,000. That seems super cheap for the 3rd largest chunk of Mars on Earth, doesn't it?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not shocking actually. A POS car got struck by a meteor once and it too sold for big bucks

The Peekskill Meteorite Car Official Website
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
You've been hit by truck.
Youtube 6_qqp87-3J4


/didn't read article
 
