 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   Oli prices react exactly the way they were expected. Better top off your tank while you can still afford to without taking out a loan   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
33
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

469 clicks; posted to Main » and Business » on 24 Feb 2022 at 8:37 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or, maybe consider that you chose poorly when it came to choosing a car you could afford. If "it'll be fine as long as gas prices don't go up" was part of your calculation, well, there you are.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're a junkie, and the pusher-man says pay, you pay.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Won't someone think of the brodozer's!?!?
 
SuperSeriousMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gotta love the classics:

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The saddest part of this whole thing is: it did not need to happen AND it did not need to impact us. We could have had hybrid, if not electric, vehicles.
 
I'm an excellent driver [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Russia Invades - Oil prices surge
Russia doesn't invade - Oil prices surge
Brexit happens  - Oil prices surge
China launches cyber attacks - Oil prices surge
Kazakhstan yurt market tanks - Oil prices surge
Avocado Toast futures plunge - Oil prices surge
Trump is still a fat twat - Oil prices surge

It seems like a very complex situation (profit) with no common denominator (profit).  I just hope some clever economists (profit) can make some sense (profit) of this truly random (profit) event.
 
ocelot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great idea,too bad I'm iced in.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What amazes me is that the gas in the ground tank at my gas station is so sensitive and well informed that it has already increased in price.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
$100+ oil already and it was the ruble that tanked, not the farkin' dollar.
Putin is not the only dickhead fleecing USA.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oil prices spike 4%

4% eh? I better call the bank to see if they can front me a line of credit. I mean two whole bucks extra each time I fill up the tank... a few thousand refills and that really adds up.
 
keldaria
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hate when oli prices are negatively impacted so much that it changes the spelling.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm an excellent driver: Russia Invades - Oil prices surge
Russia doesn't invade - Oil prices surge
Brexit happens  - Oil prices surge
China launches cyber attacks - Oil prices surge
Kazakhstan yurt market tanks - Oil prices surge
Avocado Toast futures plunge - Oil prices surge
Trump is still a fat twat - Oil prices surge

It seems like a very complex situation (profit) with no common denominator (profit).  I just hope some clever economists (profit) can make some sense (profit) of this truly random (profit) event.


Covid happened, oil prices plunge
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: if not electric


Oh mygod where are we gonna charge these evs i have to commute 700 miles a day and there's no chargers anywheres and the pollution is worse cuz the chargers are powered by dirty coal diesel engines that produce more pollution to exploit child labor and the government wants to steal my roof and replace it with dirty ugly solar panels build by child slave labor in uruguay where they steal cobalt from unborn fetuses and hillary clinton is teslas biggest investor and she killed the super efficient gas engine that runs on apple juice if you farkin libs would study it out!
 
thornhill
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If only there was a way to harvest energy from the sun and air so that we weren't so dependent on foreign oil.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
all while gas companies are making profits of 15 to 20 billion a year.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

snocone: $100+ oil already and it was the ruble that tanked, not the farkin' dollar.
Putin is not the only dickhead fleecing USA.


I hate to tell you this, but it isn't really all about the USA, oil prices are set on a worldwide market, so $100 per barrel oil hits a whole lot of countries, not just the US.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

thornhill: If only there was a way to harvest energy from the sun and air so that we weren't so dependent on foreign oil.


What "dependent" are you referring to?
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=727&t=6#:~:text=In%202020%2C%20the%20United%20States,petroleum%20from%20about%2080%20countries.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Wasn't the oil prices way higher 10 or so years ago and fuel prices were the same?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: snocone: $100+ oil already and it was the ruble that tanked, not the farkin' dollar.
Putin is not the only dickhead fleecing USA.

I hate to tell you this, but it isn't really all about the USA, oil prices are set on a worldwide market, so $100 per barrel oil hits a whole lot of countries, not just the US.


Exactamundo, the USA is, once again, it's own worst enemy.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Retired, no place to go because of the farking COVID and a Prius C for a 'run around town car' that we put 6 or 7 gallons of gas in each month. I AM FARKING SCREWED IF GAS GOES UP A COUPLE OF BUCKS!
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
https://knoema.com/infographics/aiinih/united-states-the-world-s-newest-major-exporter-of-crude-oil
 
cleek
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
my car runs on smug. suck it greasemonkeys.
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Target Builder: Oil prices spike 4%

4% eh? I better call the bank to see if they can front me a line of credit. I mean two whole bucks extra each time I fill up the tank... a few thousand refills and that really adds up.


That's at the beginning of the supply line. Every middleman down the chain will take their pound of flesh on top of that.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Eh, it is what it is. As pointed out in this thread already, we get screwed over all the time with gas prices. Oil companies make billions of dollars per quarter in profit. Exxon, last year, made $23B and bought back $10B of outstanding stock. This while crying 'pandemic! No one is buying our gas!' It's a scam. It's always been a scam. Ride it out. It will pass...or not. Meanwhile, enjoy driving your V8 truck you just had to have.
 
thornhill
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

snocone: thornhill: If only there was a way to harvest energy from the sun and air so that we weren't so dependent on foreign oil.

What "dependent" are you referring to?
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=727&t=6#:~:text=In%202020%2C%20the%20United%20States,petroleum%20from%20about%2080%20countries.


I don't think you understand how to read that data.

We import more oil than we export. 7 percent of our imports come from Russian, and another 7 percent from Saudi Arabia .

If we ceased importing all foreign oil -- the majority comes from Canada -- then we'd also have to cease all exports, and our total production would barely cover our total consumption.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thornhill: snocone: thornhill: If only there was a way to harvest energy from the sun and air so that we weren't so dependent on foreign oil.

What "dependent" are you referring to?
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=727&t=6#:~:text=In%202020%2C%20the%20United%20States,petroleum%20from%20about%2080%20countries.

I don't think you understand how to read that data.

We import more oil than we export. 7 percent of our imports come from Russian, and another 7 percent from Saudi Arabia .

If we ceased importing all foreign oil -- the majority comes from Canada -- then we'd also have to cease all exports, and our total production would barely cover our total consumption.


Have you considered the finished products USA exports? USA imports, refines and exports.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: We could have had hybrid, if not electric, vehicles.


the power infrastructure does not exist nor does the charger infrastructure.  we have a long way to go for that.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Wouldn't be a war without profiteers.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

SuperSeriousMan: Gotta love the classics:

[i0.wp.com image 500x400]


Whoa, that's a close call.
 
Pharmdawg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Thanks Biden!
-some moron somewhere, guaranteed
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Eh, it is what it is. As pointed out in this thread already, we get screwed over all the time with gas prices. Oil companies make billions of dollars per quarter in profit. Exxon, last year, made $23B and bought back $10B of outstanding stock. This while crying 'pandemic! No one is buying our gas!' It's a scam. It's always been a scam. Ride it out. It will pass...or not. Meanwhile, enjoy driving your V8 truck you just had to have.


It's more common than you think!
Me: (looking at the shiny F-350 Super Duty dually) "So, you are in the trades or something?"
Them: "No, I'm a dentist, but I just had to have one."
Me: "Well, gotta go! Nice talking to you." (Mutter under breath: "Moran")
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

thornhill: snocone: thornhill: If only there was a way to harvest energy from the sun and air so that we weren't so dependent on foreign oil.

What "dependent" are you referring to?
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=727&t=6#:~:text=In%202020%2C%20the%20United%20States,petroleum%20from%20about%2080%20countries.

I don't think you understand how to read that data.

We import more oil than we export. 7 percent of our imports come from Russian, and another 7 percent from Saudi Arabia .

If we ceased importing all foreign oil -- the majority comes from Canada -- then we'd also have to cease all exports, and our total production would barely cover our total consumption.


No, the OP was reading it right:

The resulting total net petroleum imports (imports minus exports) were about -0.63 MMb/d in 2020, which means that the United States was a net petroleum exporter of 0.63 MMb/d in 2020.

Still, the fact that we are a net petroleum exporter does not mean we are insulated from world events that would cause increased oil prices.  If oil prices go up around the world, they go up here, because otherwise, US oil producers would just sell it in places where they could make more money.
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.