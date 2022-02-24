 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Today)   Identical twins marry identical twins and have babies. It's unclear who's their own grandpa just yet   (today.com) divider line
16
    More: Strange, Twin, Identical twins Briana, identical twins Josh, Sibling, identical twins, Irish twins, Jeremy Salyers, Pregnancy  
•       •       •

393 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2022 at 9:27 AM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



16 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Officially, the children are what's called "double cousins". Genetically, they are as close as true siblings
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If this is the lot I saw the other day, they live together too. Not even a bit creepy or weird. NOPE.
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Officially, the children are what's called "double cousins". Genetically, they are as close as true siblings


The term in the article is quaternary twins.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Sorry, no, it's all just farking gross.

Twins that're unable or unwilling to live their own lives, no less ones that engage in matched-up crap like that, are just freaking bizarre. Nope.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
And the award for the best setup for secretly being a swinger goes to...
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

ArkAngel: Officially, the children are what's called "double cousins". Genetically, they are as close as true siblings


So, no kissin' cousins in that family.  (Unless one of them grows up to look like Elvis).
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And the award for the best setup for secretly being a swinger goes to...


I don't think "swinger" is the right term, but Heinlein probably coined a word for this sort of family.
 
Cubs300
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
So...that's how it is in their family.

/.jpg
 
Natalie Portmanteau
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: And the award for the best setup for secretly being a swinger goes to...


Yeah, there's something  going on there.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I can do that one better.  I had a boss who was a twin and dated a twin.  They broke up and each married the other twin.
 
honk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
An identical twin would be good to have.

Spare parts if you need them.
 
havocmike
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

sno man: If this is the lot I saw the other day, they live together too. Not even a bit creepy or weird. NOPE.


I feel as though we give twins a bit of a pass sometimes, but the ones who do stunts like this? Dang ass freaks.
 
palelizard
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They need Jesus, or something. That's just weird.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: I can do that one better.  I had a boss who was a twin and dated a twin.  They broke up and each married the other twin.


Wow, that is like the ultimate roommate switch, did they do it by suggesting a menage (a la George Costanza)?
 
zez
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Halfabee64: I can do that one better.  I had a boss who was a twin and dated a twin.  They broke up and each married the other twin.


That's what they think
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
It will be interesting to see which one is the first to get stuck in the dryer.

/What?!
//You know exactly what I'm talking about.
///Four.
 
Displayed 16 of 16 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.