Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
In that case, a 23-year-old Thai man, who was a regular cannabis user, smoked two bongs of cannabis, equivalent to approximately two grams' worth.
A couple of hours later he began to experience an unwanted and very painful erection.
He also told doctors that the tip of the penis began to look "distorted".
Hoping to relieve the painful swelling, he decided to "trim the penile skin several times" with a pair of scissors.
As that operation failed to stop the pain, he then cut off his penis entirely, leaving behind an inch-long stump.

See kids? Don't smoke marijuana. You'll cut your penis off.
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
he had amputated his own penis with a multitool before placing the severed organ in a drawer

Heh.
Junk drawer?
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If Joey told you to jump off a cliff, would you?
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever he was smoking was laced.
 
toetag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: See kids? Don't smoke marijuana. You'll cut your penis off.


It's interesting that a brief internet search doesn't show any reputable outlet covering this story.  The "devils cabbage" group seems to need better marketing.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is his name Hedwig?
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xanadian: Is his name Hedwig?


I think he may as well change it to Becky.
 
flemardo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
King Missile - Detachable Penis (Official Music Video)
Youtube NQBPgJQhQHc
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A dingo ate my penis.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He wanted to have a one nightstand but settled for putting his penis in a drawer.

Any port in a storm I guess.
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnphantom
'' 1 hour ago

Yeah I've never heard of marijuana forcing an erection. It was laced. Also, 2 bongs is 2 grams? A cigarette is a gram of tobacco - you think you can fit that into a bong bowl?
A couple of hours later he began to experience an unwanted and very painful erection.
He also told doctors that the tip of the penis began to look "distorted".
Hoping to relieve the painful swelling, he decided to "trim the penile skin several times" with a pair of scissors.
As that operation failed to stop the pain, he then cut off his penis entirely, leaving behind an inch-long stump.

See kids? Don't smoke marijuana. You'll cut your penis off.


Yeah I've never heard of marijuana forcing an erection. It was laced. Also, 2 bongs is 2 grams? A cigarette is a gram of tobacco - you think you can fit that into a bong bowl?
 
Fireproof [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fireproof [OhFark]
'' 1 hour ago

Wow, I thought that could only happen if your girlfriend got the munchies.
A couple of hours later he began to experience an unwanted and very painful erection.
He also told doctors that the tip of the penis began to look "distorted".
Hoping to relieve the painful swelling, he decided to "trim the penile skin several times" with a pair of scissors.
As that operation failed to stop the pain, he then cut off his penis entirely, leaving behind an inch-long stump.

See kids? Don't smoke marijuana. You'll cut your penis off.


Wow, I thought that could only happen if your girlfriend got the munchies.
 
Nullav
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA
Youtube Y4Z7Ds_yv8o
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I didn't think that's what they meant by "wacky tobacky"
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
You really shouldn't do self-amuptations all willy-nilly.

This helpful life tidbit brought to you by Captain Billy's Fish Sticks. No, they look like fish sticks.
 
the_rhino
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

flemardo: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/NQBPgJQhQHc]


I love the organ work in that song

/take that as you will
//that's what she said
///the slashies must come in threes
 
qlenfg [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

johnphantom: A cigarette is a gram of tobacco - you think you can fit that into a bong bowl?


Back in the day, weed was pretty weak, so your bong had a bowl the size of a tobacco pipe. Early 80's was when the more potent Missouri Skunk Weed surfaced, and bowl sizes shrunk.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
In that case, a 23-year-old man, who was a regular cannabis user, smoked two bongs of cannabis....he then cut off his penis entirely, leaving behind an inch-long stump.

Fark user imageView Full Size

This is a picture of my friend Bobby. He used to be a happy, popular guy until one night he smoked two bongs of marijuana at a party. He cut off his wiener instantly. Please don't do marijuana. It's the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't end up like Bobby.
 
mononymous
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Have you heard about this new Tik-Tok challenge, where you smash your phone on the ground, and then see how long you can wait before you buy a new one?

I hear it's pretty dope.
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He wasn't just a "bloke", but a "young bloke", so you have to expect this type of behavior.
 
jim32rr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jim32rr
'' 32 minutes ago

I'm with your girlfriend now, took her dentures out. One more slurpee and she'll be home
A couple of hours later he began to experience an unwanted and very painful erection.
He also told doctors that the tip of the penis began to look "distorted".
Hoping to relieve the painful swelling, he decided to "trim the penile skin several times" with a pair of scissors.
As that operation failed to stop the pain, he then cut off his penis entirely, leaving behind an inch-long stump.

See kids? Don't smoke marijuana. You'll cut your penis off.

Wow, I thought that could only happen if your girlfriend got the munchies.


I'm with your girlfriend now, took her dentures out. One more slurpee and she'll be home
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

zimbomba63: He wasn't just a "bloke", but a "young bloke", so you have to expect this type of behavior.


A yong blowk.

/'straya!
 
hammettman
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Penisless man in Wollongong.

/got nuthin'
neither does he
 
yms
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mononymous: Have you heard about this new Tik-Tok challenge, where you smash your phone on the ground, and then see how long you can wait before you buy a new one?

I hear it's pretty dope.


Damn you.....
 
HailRobonia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

xanadian [TotalFark]
'' 16 minutes ago

that's justin timberlake

[Fark user image 600x450]
This is a picture of my friend Bobby. He used to be a happy, popular guy until one night he smoked two bongs of marijuana at a party. He cut off his wiener instantly. Please don't do marijuana. It's the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't end up like Bobby.


that's justin timberlake
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
'' 8 minutes ago

no its Bobby

[Fark user image 600x450]
This is a picture of my friend Bobby. He used to be a happy, popular guy until one night he smoked two bongs of marijuana at a party. He cut off his wiener instantly. Please don't do marijuana. It's the most dangerous drug out there. Please don't end up like Bobby.

that's justin timberlake


no its Bobby
 
sc0tts0
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Penisless man in Willygone
 
