 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fark)   "We're having some backend database issues right now, but we're working on it. Comments are not available at the moment, but they should be back soon" -- Drew. "All your threads are belong to me" -- Vlad   (fark.com) divider line
11
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

142 clicks; posted to Main » on 24 Feb 2022 at 3:48 AM (5 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Posting seems to work if you comment and log in from said comment at the same time, like THIS.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Posting seems to work if you comment and log in from said comment at the same time, like THIS.


ve r determined tech savvy postrs

ve vill find a vay to collect zee rubles
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fwiw, while Chrome is giving the Internal Server Error I can see comments and post this from Brave on my phone.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Peki: Smoking GNU: Posting seems to work if you comment and log in from said comment at the same time, like THIS.

ve r determined tech savvy postrs

ve vill find a vay to collect zee rubles


Haha, jokes on you cause i'm entirely unemployed an free from any income whatsoever, rubles or otherwise!

;_;
 
yellowjester
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
totes cray cray work around...
 
Rattlesnake Rattles Me
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How I post web?
 
dentalhilljack
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Posting seems to work if you comment and log in from said comment at the same time, like THIS.


Log out, see comments. Log in, 500.

That's weirdly cool
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
You had one job,  Mike

Well, actually, ten jobs...
But that's not the point!

Get your sh*t together man!

/had a look at your amazon wish list.. Might wanna update it...
 
olorin604
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dentalhilljack: Fwiw, while Chrome is giving the Internal Server Error I can see comments and post this from Brave on my phone.


Haha, I switched frome brave to chrome because brave was giving the internal server error
 
Mr. Fuzzypaws [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I just put everyone on ignore and it looks fine.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.