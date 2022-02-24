 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Article 4 invoked. No, not the states' rights thing. The important one   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yep, this is definitely escalating. Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, and Turkey are all getting antsy right now. They might want to attack Putin on the grounds of stopping him now before he moves to the next attack. They see it as akin to stopping Hitler when he took the Sudetenland or the rest of Czechoslovakia instead of waiting until Poland was attacked.
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh. That's actually bad news.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There is no good news. But Putin isn't going to stop. Not even if we let him have what he wants.
 
cooldaddygroove [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's a company in Latvia makes some of the baddest guitar pedals...  they must be protected so that they may take my money
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I like the cut of their jib...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Testing, testing 1...2...3...

Hopefully this works, can't seem to see any thread on fark while logged in, but can see while logged out. Anyone else having that problem?
 
Oysterman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Dammit, 2022!  It's still February.  You couldn't wait for WW3 until July or something?
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Testing, testing 1...2...3...

Hopefully this works, can't seem to see any thread on fark while logged in, but can see while logged out. Anyone else having that problem?


Oh, I thought I was shadowbanned
 
Oysterman
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Testing, testing 1...2...3...

Hopefully this works, can't seem to see any thread on fark while logged in, but can see while logged out. Anyone else having that problem?


Yeah, just incognito, login and post, then repeat when it kicks you out for being logged in.  If you're reading this however (and posting it), you've already figured out most to all of it or it's fixed.  A world power declaring war will do that to message board servers.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Smoking GNU: Testing, testing 1...2...3...

Hopefully this works, can't seem to see any thread on fark while logged in, but can see while logged out. Anyone else having that problem?

Oh, I thought I was shadowbanned


You are but no one will tell you about it.

Mod/mins who find this, can you close the big thread?  If that isn't working, you may be able to load your magic modmin page but log out in a different window and then do the close/new thread thing in the original window.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Oysterman: Smoking GNU: Testing, testing 1...2...3...

Hopefully this works, can't seem to see any thread on fark while logged in, but can see while logged out. Anyone else having that problem?

Yeah, just incognito, login and post, then repeat when it kicks you out for being logged in.  If you're reading this however (and posting it), you've already figured out most to all of it or it's fixed.  A world power declaring war will do that to message board servers.


Actually, i'm just posting +logging in at the same time, seems to post then, but then Internal Server Error shows up again.

Wondering if the russian trolls did something to the fark servers.
 
Peki [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

RolfBlitzer: Smoking GNU: Testing, testing 1...2...3...

Hopefully this works, can't seem to see any thread on fark while logged in, but can see while logged out. Anyone else having that problem?

Oh, I thought I was shadowbanned


I love how this is almost everyone's first thought.

"Aw shiat I'm banned... oh wait I wonder if it's a server glitch?"

/kicks the server a few times, cause holy jeez this is an annoying way to fark
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Putin pulled the trigger on this dumbf*ckery.

He's about to find out.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I go and take the dogs out and wham
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Putin pulled the trigger on this dumbf*ckery.

He's about to find out.


Moscow index is in free fall, down almost 40%. It hasnt been this low since 2017.
 
hestheone
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

tinderfitles: Redh8t: Putin pulled the trigger on this dumbf*ckery.

He's about to find out.

Moscow index is in free fall, down almost 40%. It hasnt been this low since 2017.


Dumb money sells and smart money buys cheap.  That's how things work.

Anyway, the only real question is how far Mumbly Joe is willing to go to protect his 10%.

It's not like his popularity can go any lower.
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Gee. This is encouraging, for a couple of reasons.

First, these are "minor members" of NATO or let's even say minor countries bordering Russia, which are not going to let NATO and rich distracted Western countries off the hook. The are taking collected action and doing what they can do in support of one another.

So let's say that Russia scoffs at one or two countries. As we know from the USSR days, it is diplomatically difficult to contend with this kind of multiple onslaught, with everyone ganging up on the bully.

Second, working together, they can bring a giant down. Turkey and Poland are not your father's Turkey and Poland. Without looking at the data, I am thinking that their combined economies are bigger than Russia's. They also have some interesting geography and demographics.

Third, Russia plays the "we are surrounded" card constantly. Well. They weren't really, but they are now. They are making things worse, and for a long time. What if Kazakhstan blows up again, and if Islamic movements start to smell blood in the water?

Russia might very quickly wind up with more than it can handle. What happens when the nationalist movements it created find more to gain by going anti-Russia?
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Vlad wants to get the USSR back together.

So yeah, this needs to be stopped, like last week.

In the meantime, Russia needs to be isolated from the world COMPETELY.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

hestheone: tinderfitles: Redh8t: Putin pulled the trigger on this dumbf*ckery.

He's about to find out.

Moscow index is in free fall, down almost 40%. It hasnt been this low since 2017.

Dumb money sells and smart money buys cheap.  That's how things work.

Anyway, the only real question is how far Mumbly Joe is willing to go to protect his 10%.

It's not like his popularity can go any lower.


Meanwhile, Trump is literally calling Putin a genius.
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

2fardownthread: Gee. This is encouraging, for a couple of reasons.

First, these are "minor members" of NATO or let's even say minor countries bordering Russia, which are not going to let NATO and rich distracted Western countries off the hook. The are taking collected action and doing what they can do in support of one another.

So let's say that Russia scoffs at one or two countries. As we know from the USSR days, it is diplomatically difficult to contend with this kind of multiple onslaught, with everyone ganging up on the bully.

Second, working together, they can bring a giant down. Turkey and Poland are not your father's Turkey and Poland. Without looking at the data, I am thinking that their combined economies are bigger than Russia's. They also have some interesting geography and demographics.

Third, Russia plays the "we are surrounded" card constantly. Well. They weren't really, but they are now. They are making things worse, and for a long time. What if Kazakhstan blows up again, and if Islamic movements start to smell blood in the water?

Russia might very quickly wind up with more than it can handle. What happens when the nationalist movements it created find more to gain by going anti-Russia?


The first thing is probably going to be the deployment of assets to help with the incredibly influx of refugees that countries like Poland and Romania will see in the coming days and weeks.
 
