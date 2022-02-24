 Skip to content
(6ABC Philadelphia) City Council revokes strip clubs mercantile license after customer's death.
12
•       •       •

Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But they never consider closing the Chuck E. Cheeses, do they?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those that didn't click the link, the victim was beat up by his "friends" after being served alcohol in the strip club.
"Jamaul then began striking the victim with a closed fist to his face and body and kicked him several times to his face and body while he was on the ground,"

Fitting name.

"The victim and his friends were seen on video showing their IDs when they arrived at the strip club. Officials say it's proof the club knew they weren't 21 years old."
1) "friends"
2) uhm, I'd take the above that the adult teens had fake IDs

The article somehow does not seem to connect the beating with finding the victim dead in a marsh.
I think it's left to us that he somehow staggered there and collapsed in a marsh?

/unless I missed that point
 
untoldforce
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I don't really see how the business was at fault for this... Sure they served an underage person but that happens every night at bars in college towns. Maybe their liquor license should be suspended for a while?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Stands With A Tiny Fist: But they never consider closing the Chuck E. Cheeses, do they?


To be fair, their animatronic figures only strip two nights a week.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Taking their mercantile license? So what, they can't sell spools of wool or import tea?
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
In Jersey anything's legal, as long as you don't get caught
 
GrymReeper
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
And where are the boobies?
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If you're gonna die
Die with your boobs on!
 
dittybopper
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
"Errant G-String" is the name of my slightly out of tune thrash metal version of Bach's "Air on the G String".
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It seems he went ... tits up.
/ YEEEEEEEEAAAAAAAAAAAAHHHHHHHHHH
 
orneryredguy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
This is why I don't have "friends".
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

GrymReeper: And where are the boobies?


Dead guy touched them.
 
