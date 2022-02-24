 Skip to content
(Clickhole)   Holy Sh*t, You're F**ked: It Seems Like Not Even The Crazy Sickos On Reddit Have Ever Posted About The Problem You Just Looked Up   (clickhole.com) divider line
21
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
May I offer a suggestion? Turn Safe Search off and buckle up. Because it's there, and there is porn of it.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Done in one
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought we weren't doing clickhole "satire" anymore.

I also thought it was frowned upon to simply copy TFA's article and paste it as your submission.

Other than that, great link. Really funny. Awesome content.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What about the Drunk Reprobates on Fark?
 
turboke
‘’ 1 hour ago  
F*ck That: An Honest Meditation
Youtube 92i5m3tV5XY
 
snapperhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: What about the Drunk Reprobates on Fark?


Reprobates? You mean like Henry P. Grogan?
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My parents told me bodies change as they get older, but even they were surprised by the eyeball that came out of my foreskin.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A) Reddit can suck a d

B) How f'd can we be that reddit is worse than us?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it involves slats, your best bet is still
Fark.
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This got greenlit? Seriously?
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That was pathetic.

I am, however, consoled that TFAuthor was probably only paid $14.99 for that dribble.

In clickhole.com merch.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MattytheMouse: My parents told me bodies change as they get older, but even they were surprised by the eyeball that came out of my foreskin.


We all tried to warn you that would happen from looking at too much Cthulhu porn. You just didn't want to listen.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark: The Internet's best kept secret.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: MattytheMouse: My parents told me bodies change as they get older, but even they were surprised by the eyeball that came out of my foreskin.

We all tried to warn you that would happen from looking at too much Cthulhu porn. You just didn't want to listen.


Can you blame me?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

stevejovi: This got greenlit? Seriously?


especially since everything is spelled correctly and it's not a twitter link
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Copperbelly watersnake: MattytheMouse: My parents told me bodies change as they get older, but even they were surprised by the eyeball that came out of my foreskin.

We all tried to warn you that would happen from looking at too much Cthulhu porn. You just didn't want to listen.


Hey, lay off him, man.

He's seen some shiat.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

bughunter: Copperbelly watersnake: MattytheMouse: My parents told me bodies change as they get older, but even they were surprised by the eyeball that came out of my foreskin.

We all tried to warn you that would happen from looking at too much Cthulhu porn. You just didn't want to listen.

Hey, lay off him, man.

He's seen some shiat.


Based on this, and my initial hesitancy to look at anything on a site named clickhole ... It seems like I really need to get my seatbelt on and RTFA.
 
Kittish
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
THAT "article" got greenlit?? Ugh, must be a slow day in the news cycle, cause that SUCKED. Lame ass "article" going on about how farked you are, and that's it. Paragraph after paragraph of the same thing, over and over and over and over again.
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow, I thought Clickhole had shut down a while ago.  For a time, their content used to be everywhere, then they seemed to fall off the face of the earth.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So the author has met my wife
 
