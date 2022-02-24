 Skip to content
(Atlas Obscura)   How determine the hardest wood in the world. Outside of your mom's bedroom, obviously   (atlasobscura.com) divider line
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Pextor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
how TO?
 
kokomo61
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sleze
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
So...anyone want to read all that and tell us the answer?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Asylum2020
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
It's only softwood in your mom's bedroom, subby.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

sleze: So...anyone want to read all that and tell us the answer?


Buy local
 
ProfessorTerguson
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
TL;DR but I thought it was Ipe. I could be wrong but I'm not reading all that to find out.
 
Valter
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
what does hard mean, anyway
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Balsa. Preferably when it's wet. Everyone knows that.
 
Valter
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Balsa. Preferably when it's wet. Everyone knows that.


I'm not sure balsa even qualifies as wood?

"Being a deciduous angiosperm, balsa is classified as a hardwood despite the wood itself being very soft; it is the softest commercial hardwood."

I'm wrong! Well being wrong means I did learn something today.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"Most scratching and denting you'll see in a hardwood floor isn't even the wood itself, but the finish on top of the wood."

A big part of this is that people almost always use fairly hard woods for floors...
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I recently read an article that said the difference between what are called hardwoods and softwoods is whether the tree is deciduous or not. Hardwoods drop their leaves, softwoods do not. It has nothing to do with the actual hardness of the wood, although softwoods do tend to be softer than hardwoods. TMYK.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

kokomo61: [Fark user image 425x606]

[Fark user image 174x252]


You can't post this without credit to the source:

Original Log Commercial | The Ren & Stimpy Show | NickRewind
Youtube -fQGPZTECYs
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Valter: The Four Ringer: Balsa. Preferably when it's wet. Everyone knows that.

I'm not sure balsa even qualifies as wood?

"Being a deciduous angiosperm, balsa is classified as a hardwood despite the wood itself being very soft; it is the softest commercial hardwood."

I'm wrong! Well being wrong means I did learn something today.


Heh. You got wood(knowledge)!
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Valter: The Four Ringer: Balsa. Preferably when it's wet. Everyone knows that.

I'm not sure balsa even qualifies as wood?

"Being a deciduous angiosperm, balsa is classified as a hardwood despite the wood itself being very soft; it is the softest commercial hardwood."

I'm wrong! Well being wrong means I did learn something today.

Heh. You got wood(knowledge)!


Al Borland, Name...That Wood!

Albert Borland, Name That Wood!
Youtube O2K6P8DbluQ
 
Colour_out_of_Space [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
How determine indeed.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Give them to the hydraulic press guy.
 
A Room Full of Angry Raccoons
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Real Genius six inch spike
Youtube pRtLEhV1nho


I don't know why this is the first thing that came to mind when I read the headline.

/ "guess you'll hammer later..."
 
Netrngr
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
As a amateur luthier getting the distinction right is kind of important but that was kinda tedious to read. I'll reread it later as I am looking to use some exotics in my next build and build everything from scratch, wood wise. Normally i purchase a neck and just craft the body but I've always wanted to hand shape a neck.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

HighlanderRPI: [i.kym-cdn.com image 500x661]


What is funny is that I sent that picture to a guy I know that does work with wood, and not only does he have that book but he starts telling me how good it is! He didn't realize that it was a meme.
 
