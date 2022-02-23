 Skip to content
(Axios) NewsFlash War declared   (axios.com) divider line
645
    More: NewsFlash, shot  
•       •       •

Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NENA | 99 Luftballons [1983] [Offizielles HD Musikvideo]
Youtube Fpu5a0Bl8eY
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just FOAD already.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, fark.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So glad we beat those godless heathens in the 80s....
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
... and battle come down
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
this is gonna be a crap show

lots of dead for no reason
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In Soviet Ukraine, Special Military is YOU.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he was gonna.
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome • We Don't Need Another Hero • Tina Turner
Youtube OIe7N3zH5eU
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time for whacking! And then getting high!

Well, to be honest, it's always a good time for those.
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JTtheCajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sigh.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cheap_thoughts: So glad we beat those godless heathens in the 80s....


nerdist.comView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hopefully we can ship more antitank rockets to Ukraine quickly.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So how long until we hear about chemical weapons use?
 
OddLlama
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just gotta wave his little dick around, doesn't he?
 
buzzcut73 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bunny Deville [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the clusterfark begins.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all Biden's fault. You can't say anything negative about Putin because Trail of Tears, Japanese internment, and New Coke.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Here we go.
 
King Something
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course you realize this means Bugs Bunny references!
 
JulieAzel626 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN reporter says he hears explosions in Kyiv.
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shiat.
 
COVID19
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Futurama War Were Declared
Youtube v8Ha6tNvRUg
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fishbone - Party At Ground Zero
Youtube MJCaFe1yamg
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Meanwhile over at RT Fox
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nsarchive2.gwu.eduView Full Size


Well...what are you going to do Mr. President?
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About bloody time.  In three weeks, I was expecting a wall of Russian soldiers 10 people high standing on each other shoulders surrounding Ukraine, just starting... staring at Ukraine.  At least the farking wait is over.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forget Ambassador McFaul retweeted this:

https://twitter.com/brycewilsonAU/status/1496680568540565505?t=nRnNjXt0fLjlaRe6Q88c8A&s=19
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Missed it by that much.

Futurama - War Were Declared
Youtube TS3kiRYcDAo
 
tinderfitles
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Explosions in Kyiv

https://twitter.com/NeilPHauer/status/1496683182334357507
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, we're all counting on you.
 
Kurohone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: This is all Biden's fault. You can't say anything negative about Putin because Trail of Tears, Japanese internment, and New Coke.


I know it's a schtick and all, but New Coke is TOO FAR.

Still too soon.  Too soon man.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  

COVID19: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/v8Ha6tNvRUg]


Damnit.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LeoffDaGrate: So how long until we hear about chemical weapons use?


Oh don't tell me we're going to go look for WMD's again.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great. Another megalomaniac loose in Europe, and he's got nuclear weapons.

A lot of innocent people are going to die because of Putin, that SOB.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FUCK
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mitt Romney
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
danceswithcrows
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good luck, we're all counting on you!

Fark user imageView Full Size


...it's snooze time, but let's hope nuclear war doesn't break out between now and when I have to wake up.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NM Volunteer: Hopefully we can ship more antitank rockets to Ukraine quickly.


Hopefully the Ukrainian army will have time to fire off some of those shiny new weapons before the Russians capture them to be used against whichever country is next on Putin's wishlist.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear USA:

Kill Putin. Target him like you can target pretty much anyone in the world.

Then his #2.
Then ten of the richest men in Russia.

Then let the Russian troops on the ground know what's going to happen from the air if they don't pull back.

Dare Russia to try something else. Dare them.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fishbone - Party At Ground Zero
Youtube MJCaFe1yamg
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It really bothers me that we invaded iraq but are allowing this.

I can't get that thought out if my head for some reason.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're shelling civilian centers.

Ukraine's restraint is being tested.
 
Recoil Therapy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So is Lockheed Martin a 'buy' or have all those Javelins already been figured into the stock price?

/use them well, use them well...
 
geom_00 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinderfitles: Explosions in Kyiv

https://twitter.com/NeilPHauer/status/1496683182334357507


GOD DAMNIT SO farkING MUCH.
 
NkThrasher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://apnews.com/article/russia-ukraine-europe-russia-moscow-kyiv-626a8c5ec22217bacb24ece60fac4fe1

At least swap out the tweet for something like this.
 
