(NBC Washington) Target decides fark it, we're going with COVID
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Not that I would go in there.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Look, we can't keep this up forever. I've been paranoid and it's been working for me so far, so I'll keep masking up. But if you don't want to? Either you're vaccinated and the risk is much, much lower for you or you're not vaccinated and your stupidity is going to kill you. Either way, we're going to learn to live (or die) with Covid.

This idea that we can eradicate it was obviously a pipe dream, so now it's time to figure out what the rules are moving forward. I don't see how mask mandates can continue indefinitely.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everyone is doing it. It's like suddenly everyone is waving their skidmark white undies, saying "not it"
 
abiigdog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The little leftist dictators are losing their manufactured emergency, followed by their jobs in November, 2 years after that your either getting Desantis or Trump back, it's a sad time for demo's.
 
COMALite J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abiigdog: The little leftist dictators are losing their manufactured emergency, followed by their jobs in November, 2 years after that your either getting Desantis or Trump back, it's a sad time for demo's.

Why do you support the Republicans? Honest question.
 
chicagogasman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

abiigdog: The little leftist dictators are losing their manufactured emergency, followed by their jobs in November, 2 years after that your either getting Desantis or Trump back, it's a sad time for demo's.


shut it traitor. Your alts are getting tiresome..
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 minute ago  
The smartest idea would have been to do it locally, based on regional results with infection rates.

That said, "under the nose" mask wearing, and chin-straps is what I've been seeing in every store, almost without exception, for months now.  Even when they're on video, like drive through window people.  McDonald's, Burger King, Walmart, Walgreens, all the major supermarket chains, etc.  So almost nobody is wearing them anymore anway.

Since we're still deep in Flu season, that supplemental reason should have kept it going for another month or so.  But, I guess that's not happening.

However, every chain should review/recertify a devision like this twice monthly at least through the end of the year.   Because while it's starting to seem less likely, it's not impossible a new variant could start breaking through a lot more.  Plan for it, even if it's unlikely.
 
