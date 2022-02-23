 Skip to content
(NYPost)   I've heard of blood oranges and blood sausage but this is ridiculous   (nypost.com) divider line
8
8 Comments     (+0 »)
unixpro [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
OK, this dude is totes sick and really needs to be in the care of people who can help.

That being said, FTA said this:  Elghareeb has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of contaminating food and two counts of assault by reason of insanity.

What is Assault By Reason of Insanity?  Is that what the GQP has been doing to the rest of us for years?

/ For want of a comma.
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
It was a blood trans-food-sion.

Never change, NY Post.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Kudos to that man. He was the only one that didn't ignore the huge "Donate Blood Today" sign.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nullav
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was expecting orange sausages.
 
Lipspinach
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
They just had to mention those spermcakes as well.
/ew.
 
ieerto
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I welcome the justice of a scenario where someone believes the world is only a simulation, then vandalizing it, then getting actual punishment proving it's not.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

unixpro: OK, this dude is totes sick and really needs to be in the care of people who can help.

That being said, FTA said this:  Elghareeb has since pleaded not guilty to three counts of contaminating food and two counts of assault by reason of insanity.

What is Assault By Reason of Insanity?  Is that what the GQP has been doing to the rest of us for years?

/ For want of a comma.


"Elghareeb has since pleaded not guilty, by reason of insanity, to three counts of contaminating food and two counts of assault."

Riting is hard.
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

