(AP News)   Government discussing what to do about growing population of exotic invasive... hippos?   (apnews.com) divider line
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hire pro-hunters to kill them all.

Same for the f*cking California burro.
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Declare them illegal to hunt and tasty; send Bubba.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Uh, have they tried feeding the hippos with plastic marbles?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Teach them ballet?
img.apmcdn.orgView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
How is this the first I'm hearing that Pablo Escobar had a bunch of hippos which have since become an invasive species?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Hippos are extremely aggressive, will chase humans on land, are much faster than humans and will kill said humans. They are one of the 5 most dangerous animals on Earth.

/ and they do not belong in Columbia.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hippos are extremely aggressive, will chase humans on land, are much faster than humans and will kill said humans. They are one of the 5 most dangerous animals on Earth.

/ and they do not belong in Columbia.


imgs.xkcd.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dyhchong: Teach them ballet?
[img.apmcdn.org image 850x637]


Thank God they gave her sexy eyelashes, so we know it's a girl hippo.  I'd hate for this to get weird.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Hippos are extremely aggressive, will chase humans on land, are much faster than humans and will kill said humans. They are one of the 5 most dangerous animals on Earth.

/ and they do not belong in Columbia.


HippOprahs?  Are they worth billions?
 
haknudsen
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

foo monkey: How is this the first I'm hearing that Pablo Escobar had a bunch of hippos which have since become an invasive species?


FARK has a thread on them every few months for the last 5 years.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Round em all up.
Send them to Moscow.
 
JRoo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Just wait until they start expanding their territory and start cross breeding with manatees ...game over humans
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Send them to Mississippi. They'll blend right in.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Are they hungry, hungry hippos?
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
A hippopotamus would as soon trample or drown you as look at you, if you FA with it where it lives.

Then Pablo Escobar decided to treat hippos to cocaine.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.