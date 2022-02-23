 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Westminster: Colorado's newest and best boom town   (cpr.org) divider line
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Gas leaks via fracking or MethLab oopsie?
 
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
David & David - Welcome To The Boomtown
Youtube 97wvwuHUMCw


I lived in Westminister for a few months. It's a nice town.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Isn't this the suburb that had that big brush fire a few months back?

They seem to not be able to catch a break in that general area.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Serves them right for glorifying inbreeding unhealthy dogs.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Exhibit #2 of why I opposed allowing Taco Bell into town!
 
DrWhy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now we know where Crazy Harry lives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
peachpicker
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I was in Westminster once. Went to the butterfly pavilion. Got to watch butterflies hatch from their chrysalids, and held a tarantula.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
This was our second warning. There is only one 'i' in the name. Learn how to pronounce it correctly.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"It is not believed the two explosions are related"

Because houses normally just explode for no reason? There's not some external cause?
 
eclecticman666
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

peachpicker: I was in Westminster once. Went to the butterfly pavilion. Got to watch butterflies hatch from their chrysalids, and held a tarantula.


I've been there. Really enjoyed it.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Isn't this the suburb that had that big brush fire a few months back?

They seem to not be able to catch a break in that general area.


It was Louisville and Superior that had the massive fire. Westminster's just South of those two cities, but far enough that I doubt it was affected.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

eclecticman666: peachpicker: I was in Westminster once. Went to the butterfly pavilion. Got to watch butterflies hatch from their chrysalids, and held a tarantula.

I've been there. Really enjoyed it.


Same here, it's a really cool place.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: "It is not believed the two explosions are related"

Because houses normally just explode for no reason? There's not some external cause?


See my previous post.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Wow. Did not expect this to make Fark.
 
roguejuliet
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: Isn't this the suburb that had that big brush fire a few months back?

They seem to not be able to catch a break in that general area.


No, that was Louisville and Superior.
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Sim Tree: "It is not believed the two explosions are related"

Because houses normally just explode for no reason? There's not some external cause?


Repo Man: Sometimes people just explode
Youtube vOXvDGRvX70
 
BuckTurgidson
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

roguejuliet: Mrtraveler01: Isn't this the suburb that had that big brush fire a few months back?

They seem to not be able to catch a break in that general area.

No, that was Louisville and Superior.


It's like 4 exits from there.

Temperature has been in the single digits for the last couple of days, by the way.
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Seems like there's a lot of exploding homes lately.
 
beakerxf
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I was going to say that Westminster is home to a really great record/book/game store called Black n Read. But after double checking I see it's just outside of Westminster and in Arvada. The two suburbs blur together. Anyway, nice way to spend a Saturday afternoon

/condolences to the people who lost their pets and are out of home.
 
