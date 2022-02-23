 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   Don't blame TikTok, we've been doing dumb challenges for hundreds of years   (lifehacker.com) divider line
King Something
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
How do you say "hey, y'all, watch this!" in Aramaic?
 
croesius [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
ECCE, fra!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MythDragon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

King Something: How do you say "hey, y'all, watch this!" in Aramaic?


You mean the crown of thorns challenge?
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Well... it's a slideshow so fark them.  And it appears to be deslide-resistant code, so double-fark 'em.
 
