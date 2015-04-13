 Skip to content
(DVIDS)   Today's Generation Z recruits are at greater risk of injury at basic training because they have weak skeletons. Unlike Greatest Generation who suffered malnutrition during Great Depression   (dvidshub.net) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not at one place in this "article" is there any direct comparison to types and frequencies of injuries being experienced by "Generation Z" and the same information regarding any previous generation of soldiers. It all simply suggests (in a way that implies the younger generation is vastly more sickly and weak than previous ones) that such a comparison exists and then trusts that the reader will take the next logical step, which is to chalk this up as yet one more bit of evidence that younger generations simply cannot compete with their older, better predecessors, with a nice little bit of "and we still have to deal with the weak wimmins" bit of fluff thrown into the middle to sweeten the pot. It's almost like this is all simply manufactured bullshiat invented to serve a pre-existing stereotype and position rather than actual news. Almost like that.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not the videogames.
It people who don't let kids outside and over police kids when they are outside.
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2015/04/13/parents-investigated-letting-children-walk-alone/25700823/

I used to walk around town unsupervised as a 10 year old in 1995, it got me into reading daily newspapers that I could buy with two quarters.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video games are what remains when all other options are blocked.
 
Zul the Magnificent
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Video games are what remains when all other options are blocked.


Here is Wisdom.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Back when I first got out of college, I found some good looking "contractor" jobs for Internet Wizard. When I read the fine print...it said that you had to join up.

/ I got out of there faster than the time I took a girl out who said that she'd take any husband she divorced for all he was worth.

// read the fine print, ya farks
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Too much keto and Code Red.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Is it the froyo?
 
talkertopc
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Every generations is worst than the one before, yet somehow the world keeps getting better (on average with some dips here and there).
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
We are cradle-to-grave in a chair.

For school, loads of homework, 95% of entertainment is chair-based (TV, movies, video games, online), most employment in the US (sometimes standing instead of sitting).

It's not nutrition, it's a lack of use of the skeleton.

The tips are ass. Meat protein is linked to hip fractures with the belief that the higher blood ph level is weakening bones. Get your calcium from leafy greens and nuts.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Is it the froyo?


The toppings contain Potassium Benzoate...
 
bittermang
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Hey, for once it's not Millennials being made into a straw man.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
You'd think that people who pretend to care about things like this would be the first to pretend to care about funding for schools, especially in the physical fitness and nutritional intake areas....

/ you'd think
 
austerity101
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If Gen Z has weak bones and it's anyone's fault, it's the fault of their parents. Or society.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Not true. They're actually stronger and better flexing due to the higher plastic content.
 
Englebert Slaptyback
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Jake Havechek: Is it the froyo?

The toppings contain Potassium Benzoate...



*stares blankly*

That's bad.
 
Rage Against the Thorazine [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: It's not the videogames.
It people who don't let kids outside and over police kids when they are outside.
[Fark user image 425x179]
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2015/04/13/parents-investigated-letting-children-walk-alone/25700823/

I used to walk around town unsupervised as a 10 year old in 1995, it got me into reading daily newspapers that I could buy with two quarters.


I've been reading alot about this stuff recently. It's our diets and modern environment. We're poisoning ourselves with processed foods, 'forever chemicals' and plastic.
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Ummm... In my Basic class (1985), almost every single one of us had shin-splints or stress fractures at some point. We all worked through the pain because the Drill Sergeants told us we had to. 

This article reads more like Recruiter's propaganda than journalism.
 
invictus2
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Not at one place in this "article" is there any direct comparison to types and frequencies of injuries being experienced by "Generation Z" and the same information regarding any previous generation of soldiers. It all simply suggests (in a way that implies the younger generation is vastly more sickly and weak than previous ones) that such a comparison exists and then trusts that the reader will take the next logical step, which is to chalk this up as yet one more bit of evidence that younger generations simply cannot compete with their older, better predecessors, with a nice little bit of "and we still have to deal with the weak wimmins" bit of fluff thrown into the middle to sweeten the pot. It's almost like this is all simply manufactured bullshiat invented to serve a pre-existing stereotype and position rather than actual news. Almost like that.


/See I disagree with the Right wing.  When the thought They where pandering for the weakness of the " western culture" via marketing of either our Intelligence  agency or our Military. Just Imagine of our adversaries being vanquised via a Jessy Dubai or a Bailey Jay types in our ranks with the storm song of the past to confuse our adversaries.
Divine - Shoot Your Shot • TopPop
Youtube IUEfYpARJCw

/ In all serious pandering to any group for military recruitment is bollocks.
/ vet
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
In talking to my nephew who is at Fort B., right now for basic:

Drill instructors still get in your face, however, you get counseling at the end of the day somyour feelings don't stay hurt. 'They we're shooting at me'

Recruits also get their phones for an hour a week.  He prepared for the physicality of basic by limiting himself to 18 hour sessions of Tour Of Duty and finalizing his GED over a much longer time than it would have taken initially.

We have high hopes, he'll be promoted to General or recognized as the snowflake he is or the local AM/PM will get an adequately qualified counter person.
 
I May Be Crazy But...
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

austerity101: If Gen Z has weak bones and it's anyone's fault, it's the fault of their parents. Or society.


I blame millennials.  They destroyed the skeleton industry just like they destroyed every other industry.

/I kinda miss hearing about what we were destroying each week.
 
brilett
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The future really is Wall-E.
 
pheelix
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Meanwhile across America, high school records continue to be broken in sports such as Track & Field, Swimming, Cross Country, and Weightlifting. TFA is just some asshole's opinion being passed off as news. Protip: If it comes from an asshole, it's not news, it's shiat.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
FTA: "Today's recruits are coming from a far more sedentary lifestyle compared to previous generations, making their skeletons more prone to injuries because they're not used to the kind of intense activity they will face at basic training."

When it comes to military basic-training in the USA, one activity that recruits really have trouble with is the running. When I was in Navy basic, the recruits who were smokers struggled with the running. Unlike other branches of the military, we only had to run 1 1/2 miles.
 
Fissile
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
The boomers had skeletal problems as well.  I heard that bone spurs in the feet were a common problem.

NOW FARKERS, YOU ARE WORTHLESS AND WEAK.  DROP AND GIVE ME 20.
 
psychosis_inducing
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Looks like we're dumping on Gen Z now instead of Millennials?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well it doesn't help with space travel because zero gravity is not good for your bones during long journeys.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Bullshiat.

The number of kids these days involved in intramurals and non-competitive/non-varsity sports is crazy.
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
"The "Nintendo Generation" soldier skeleton

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I have a YMCA/NAUI exam from I think the early 1960s that gives a physical fitness score as a percentile of 18 year old male of that time.  It maxes out at 21 chin ups, 46 pushups, 83 sitting tucks and a 4:23 mile.  If you can do that, your score is 128.5 meaning you are substantially more fit than everyone in a group of 100 random guys half of which would have been farm boys.  The lowest score on the scoring sheet is 0 chin ups, 2 pushups, 2 sitting tucks and 10:04 mile for a score of 4.96.  So only being able to walk a whole mile and do two sitting tucks and two chin ups means you are less fit than 95 out of 100 random guys.
 
