(Some Guy)   Stock up on menthol smokes, they may soon we worth their weight in gold
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The FDA gave itself until April to draw up rules that limit the sale of menthol cigarettes, which are easier to smoke and harder to quit than unflavored products.

I read the link, in my experience the preference is just a matter of who you were hanging out with when you started smoking. The addictive drug is nicotine, and the only reason I can see to criminalize only Black people cigarettes is to attack that group, considering that in the past Black people have been exclusively harmed by law enforcement/ public policy and never helped.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
That's probably what it'll take to get me to quit... I won't fight it.

Bring it on.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Easier to smoke?
my gawd.
When I have bummed one I nearly died
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Kool used to have penguins as mascots and there names were Millie and Vanillie
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Riddick got his eyes modified for low light vision in prison for 2 packs of Kools.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Yeah, that claim was obviously made by someone who's never smoked menthols.
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'll never understand people who smoke

*takes a bong hit*
 
Azz Pumper
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Menthols are not exclusively for black folk.  My mostly white/indian grandma sure loved her menthols!
 
Pinner
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Even when I really really need a smoke and go to bum one, I'll still turn down a menthol.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
if your guv'mint gave a hoot about your health all tobacco products would already have a 'cease production' date stamped on them. as of some random date in the future no more smokes, chewing tobacco, et cetera. let people know far in advance.
 
Pinner
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
...oh, and I had a buddy who smoked menthols at the bar so people wouldn't bum smokes from him.
 
Salmon
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I had always heard that they give you limp dick.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
No love for edgy haircuts and smoking Djarums anymore?

/good
//those kids were often complete assholes
 
