 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Mail)   What is the most dangerous animal in Australia? The human one of course   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
9
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

398 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2022 at 10:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of them?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The deadliest animals in Austria are horses.

i2.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Humans remain the most dangerous game of all.

This is why they are the most fun to hunt.
 
miscreant
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
spotlightreport.netView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's Australia. Anything can happen there.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I thought that the most dangerous animal in Australia was the kangaroo armed with a rifle.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Tim
 
Mad-n-FL
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: The deadliest animals in Austria are horses.

[i2.kym-cdn.com image 850x565]


Pit-Ponys are worse than Pit-Bulls.
/s
 
nursetim
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mad-n-FL: Tim


Hey, I'm generally considered a nice guy.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.