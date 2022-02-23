 Skip to content
This week, we would have "How to write like Franz Kafka" except we couldn't get form 9145-G to fill out because a faceless bureaucracy blamed us for a crime we have never even heard of. This is your Fark Writer's Thread, Kafkaesque edition
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last week we covered "Nietzsche's rules for writing with style" so it logically follows that we should continue with Franz Kafka, and not just because I'm an idiot and got them mixed up last week. I mean, how could I confuse anyone with the guy who wrote "The Pit and Pendulum," am I right? Anyway, Kafka's writing has been interpreted as exploring themes of "alienation, existential anxiety, guilt, and absurdity" and this time I know I'm correct since I'm cutting and pasting directly from Wikipedia. That never goes wrong! His writing was influential enough that the term Kafkaesque was created to describe the situations he created, and while I certainly hope that someday someone will coin the term 'Toraquesque' it'll probably just mean 'rambling and confused.'

Anyway, Kafka's rules for writing cover a lot of gound, and while they do come off as fairly bleak at best, there is an interesting intensity to them:

"I think we ought to read only the kind of books that wound or stab us."

Fark Fiction Anthology Update!

We are still on track for opening for submissions on March 1st, which is less than a week away! And that means I need to stop rambling and get the website set up before then. Stay tuned!
 
