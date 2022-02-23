 Skip to content
(US Department of Justice)   Someone told them light power rhymes with White Power and they decided to blow up some transformers   (justice.gov) divider line
    Federal Bureau of Investigation, Terrorism, Law enforcement agency, Christopher Brenner Cook, court documents, Jackson Matthew Sawall, Jonathan Allen Frost, Assistant Attorney General  
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Southern district of Ohio. My old stomping grounds.

I learned enough working at an electric utility down there over two summers that I could take down a big chunk of the grid for a week using nothing but sledgehammers and bold cutters and a dozen accomplices.

See the thing you have to do...

Wait, hold on, somebody's at the door.  brb
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like domestic terrorists are just crawling out from under their rocks lately.

/Thanks Fox News.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Upon arriving in Columbus, Sawall and Cook purchased spray paint and painted a swastika flag under a bridge at a park with the caption, "Join the Front." The defendants had additional propaganda plans for their time in Ohio, but they were derailed during a traffic stop, during which Sawall swallowed his suicide pill but ultimately survived.

They sound just as competent as the Michigan gubernatorial kidnappers.  I, too, have further propaganda plans, but there's officially only the one incident when I scribbled "your mom sucks" on a friend's notebook in high school.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Ah yes, the only thing keeping people from joining your fascist, racist cause is a steady power supply.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Katy, Texas? Not surprised. Suburban sprawl that's encroached upon country bumpkins who are fed up with brown people taking all the parking spaces at the Katy Mills Mall and want to take their frustration out on something.
 
Myk-House of El [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The Power Station - Some Like It Hot
Youtube Hw1t7OCESUw

/the heat is on
 
Anim
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
We have convoys of utility workers down here after every big hurricane. After Ida this past year, the majority of people had power back within 2 weeks, most quicker than that, and that was with an entire region of downed infrastructure. Now I don't know much about power stations but I doubt a few bullets would take out power for any significant amount of households for more than a few hours. Definitely not the months these guys were hoping for, but then again, they're idiots.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Godscrack
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Article doesn't say if they were vaccinated against Covid19.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Creating the problems only they can solve. The ideology of facists worldwide.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Blaming it on the Reichstag?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
These people need to be removed from the gene pool.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Well hell, we've reached the stage where every racist dipshiats who managed to reach the very modest reading level required to finish the Turder Diarrheas is going to try and carry out their domestic terrorist fantasies.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size

Transformer blows up?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Christopher Brenner Cook, 20, of Columbus, Ohio; Jonathan Allen Frost, 24, of West Lafayette, Indiana, and of Katy, Texas; and Jackson Matthew Sawall, 22, of Oshkosh, Wisconsin

Exhibit A on why it's not enough to simply wait for the old racists to die off. They keep making new ones.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Southern district of Ohio. My old stomping grounds.

I learned enough working at an electric utility down there over two summers that I could take down a big chunk of the grid for a week using nothing but sledgehammers and bold cutters and a dozen accomplices.

See the thing you have to do...

Wait, hold on, somebody's at the door.  brb


when I lived in Galloway and Newark Ohio it became apparent to me how very unguarded the power supply stations are. sit at a red light, look over and you can see most anyone can easily breach and damage those facilities with little effort. I wonder why the government does not make power and utility (et cetera) facilities a little more safe and sound. a few dollars here and there and at least there could be a chance law enforcement is on the scene before all hell breaks loose.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The defendants in this case wanted to attack regional power substations and expected the damage would lead to economic distress and civil unrest

If Greg Abbott is still alive after destroying the rootinest tootinest power grid, why did they think a few extra bullet holes in a transformer would make a difference?
 
Silvanas Max
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Naido: Upon arriving in Columbus, Sawall and Cook purchased spray paint and painted a swastika flag under a bridge at a park with the caption, "Join the Front." The defendants had additional propaganda plans for their time in Ohio, but they were derailed during a traffic stop, during which Sawall swallowed his suicide pill but ultimately survived.

They sound just as competent as the Michigan gubernatorial kidnappers.  I, too, have further propaganda plans, but there's officially only the one incident when I scribbled "your mom sucks" on a friend's notebook in high school.


EXACTLY what I came to highlight.  This was master level genius at work.  I couldn't stop laughing for 5 minutes.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
> they were derailed during a traffic stop, during which Sawall swallowed his suicide pill but ultimately survived.

"Ran a yellow light and had to kill myself."

Race wars are brutal.
 
Len Artell [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Naido: Upon arriving in Columbus, Sawall and Cook purchased spray paint and painted a swastika flag under a bridge at a park with the caption, "Join the Front." The defendants had additional propaganda plans for their time in Ohio, but they were derailed during a traffic stop, during which Sawall swallowed his suicide pill but ultimately survived.

They sound just as competent as the Michigan gubernatorial kidnappers.  I, too, have further propaganda plans, but there's officially only the one incident when I scribbled "your mom sucks" on a friend's notebook in high school.

The necklaces were filled with fentanyl and were to be ingested if and when the defendants were caught by law enforcement.


Isn't this the stuff that's supposed to be so toxic the police are overdosing and dying in droves just by getting a drop on their skin?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Len Artell: Naido: Upon arriving in Columbus, Sawall and Cook purchased spray paint and painted a swastika flag under a bridge at a park with the caption, "Join the Front." The defendants had additional propaganda plans for their time in Ohio, but they were derailed during a traffic stop, during which Sawall swallowed his suicide pill but ultimately survived.

They sound just as competent as the Michigan gubernatorial kidnappers.  I, too, have further propaganda plans, but there's officially only the one incident when I scribbled "your mom sucks" on a friend's notebook in high school.

The necklaces were filled with fentanyl and were to be ingested if and when the defendants were caught by law enforcement.

Isn't this the stuff that's supposed to be so toxic the police are overdosing and dying in droves just by getting a drop on their skin?


I imagine that their dealer gave them a great price on the product.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Silvanas Max: Naido: Upon arriving in Columbus, Sawall and Cook purchased spray paint and painted a swastika flag under a bridge at a park with the caption, "Join the Front." The defendants had additional propaganda plans for their time in Ohio, but they were derailed during a traffic stop, during which Sawall swallowed his suicide pill but ultimately survived.

They sound just as competent as the Michigan gubernatorial kidnappers.  I, too, have further propaganda plans, but there's officially only the one incident when I scribbled "your mom sucks" on a friend's notebook in high school.

EXACTLY what I came to highlight.  This was master level genius at work.  I couldn't stop laughing for 5 minutes.


His suicide pill was probably a covid vaccine he believed was going to kill him immediately.
 
