(Axios)   Bend over for some news on safe butt sex, hot and throbbing off the presses   (axios.com) divider line
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do these types of condoms come in different flavors?
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before someone claims only gays 3ngage in anal sex

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4949144/
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Do these types of condoms come in different flavors?


Ass, shiat, and sparkling bidet
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company asked the FDA approval last year after a show showed that failure rate during anal sex to be less than 1%, per NYT.

Hmmm... which show?
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phalamir: Ass, shiat, and sparkling bidet

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We needed government permisson before now?
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FDA grants first condom approval for use during anal sex


Pffft, what's the point?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Badmoodman: FDA grants first condom approval for use during anal sex


Pffft, what's the point?


Exactly!

This guy gets it!

/ I don't mean GETS IT in THAT way.
// NTTIAWWT
/// I'll show myself out
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonderful ad placement:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What flavors do they come in?
 
great_tigers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AirForceVet: What flavors do they come in?


memecrunch.comView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The ONE male condom will be marketed as an anal condom as well as a vaginal condom

Jesus, I hope they make more of them available soon.

Doesn't really matter how you market it, it's probably going to end up (heh) with some rich person, just like that Wu-Tang album.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"...now with Amyl Nitrate lube."
 
sleze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I wonder how the trials were conducted.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FDA grants first condom approval for use during anal sex


Pffft, what's the point?


Not spreading disease.
 
trerro [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: FDA grants first condom approval for use during anal sex


Pffft, what's the point?


It's more of a tip.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

sleze: I wonder how the trials were conducted.


Long and hard, with lots of probing over a contracted period of time, if I had to guess.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

great_tigers: AirForceVet: What flavors do they come in?

[memecrunch.com image 500x281]


Yeap. I saw the Boobies in this thread already made that joke. 🙄
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Still a poor substitute
 
jim32rr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Do these types of condoms come in different flavors?


Depends
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Is it pre-lubed or does someone have to bite the pillow?
 
SpecialSnowFlake
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It's actually just an ordinary condom with an attached toilet paper holder.
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: Is it pre-lubed or does someone have to bite the pillow?


Both.

/they lubed the inside
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Do these types of condoms come in different flavors?


Milk and dark chocolate.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In before someone claims only gays 3ngage in anal sex

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4949144/


Your mom's not gay.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Now you'll have to mix your own Santorum.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
What are the FDA approved glass scat tables?
 
genner
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The first condom that's 100% effective at preventing pregnancy's.
 
Craw Fu
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In before someone claims only gays 3ngage in anal sex

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4949144/


I think you're the only one making that claim.

These 'in before' comments are about as useful as the 'Weenerss
 
noitsnot
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

spongeboob: In before someone claims only gays 3ngage in anal sex

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4949144/


Do pre-op transsexuals count?  Because I've seen some remarkable things.
 
Meat's dream [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Sweet!  Even more protection for the sex I don't have!
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

genner: The first condom that's 100% effective at preventing pregnancy's.


Oooh.  Good one!
 
Petite Mel
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Meat's dream: Sweet!  Even more protection for the sex I don't have!


User name checks out?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Kids today don't need it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
comrade
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Anal is bad enough but that looks like a thick third-world rubber.

The only people into anal have never had anal, except for my second serious girlfriend who could cum easier in the butt.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

phalamir: Ass, shiat, and sparkling bidet


Fark user imageView Full Size


Al Roker's Forecast: Do these types of condoms come in different flavors?
 
vevolis
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I hope they call this condom the "mudskipper".
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

phalamir: Al Roker's Forecast: Do these types of condoms come in different flavors?

Ass, shiat, and sparkling bidet


don't forget santorum.
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

sleze: I wonder how the trials were conducted.


After a major sporting event, with the participants about 8 Bud Lights deep.
 
hammettman
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Wait a second.  So people were having unprotected anal sex, because of marketing?  Because a condom hadn't been specifically labelled as OK for anal sex?
 
virulent_loser [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

SpecialSnowFlake: It's actually just an ordinary condom with an attached toilet paper holder.


a modified wooden toilet roller?

wow.
jus wow.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: Do these types of condoms come in different flavors?


They taste like shiat.
 
