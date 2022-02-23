 Skip to content
(The Wrap)   Where do you end up when you're too conspiracy crazy for Newsmax? Hint: It's a soft landing   (thewrap.com) divider line
23
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Oh, I'm sure he has a landing strip in mind with her.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
Mukster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I was guessing OnlyFans.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
DeSantis press secretary?
 
kbronsito
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mukster: I was guessing OnlyFans.


That seems like it would be a step up for her
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That woman has some dead, lifeless eyes.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?


I believe Al Franken tried that, but it failed pretty bad.

Turns out liberals aren't the same caliber of crazy that hang onto every word someone that they agree with says to try and find hidden meanings.

That and NPR had better tote bags.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Satanic Trackers is the name of my dog the bounty hunter's ex-wife's onlyfans fanclub.

/or something
 
invictus2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Is that the land of the Chuds or the Eloi at that point?  I am  near  Chud 2  Territory. You, know Bud The Chud

C.H.U.D 2: Bud the Chud (1989) - Official Trailer HD
Youtube az_L-SFTrpo
 
invictus2
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Kipp Lennon Bud The CHUD soundtrack
Youtube 84QuDS4Rxr4
 
nytmare
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?


Propaganda and bullshiat is at odds with reality, and mostly attracts the willfully ignorant.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?


Because the left wing fringes are the homeless guy on the corner who holds a cardboard sign and rants at the birds.
The right wing fringes are Senators and Presidents.
Also shows how meaningless "left" and "right" actually are. The "two sides" of a "balanced line" is complete bullshiat.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?


**cough**Jacobin**cough**
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It would appear that she is still, very much, cuckoo for Cocoa Puffs
 
Mr. Tweedy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?


Because that wouldn't be fair to RWNJ's fee fees.
 
Dodo David
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Apparently, Emerald Robinson is immune to the Cone of Shame.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RunawayCanuck
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?


Left wing news is terrible in its own way. While Noam Chomsky is incredibly insightful, he's Nyquil and melatonin gummy bears in human form.

However I would like to suggest moving away from concept of left/right everything. Most problems are universal. Instead there are plenty of great comedy shows and although are usually left leaning they are way better at pointing out what's actually wrong with fact checked references and proposing actual solutions.  If I may recommend, Some More News with Cody Johnston is always fun.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
She seems nice.
 
Nullav
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

nytmare: bluorangefyre: So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?

Propaganda and bullshiat is at odds with reality, and mostly attracts the willfully ignorant.


That's probably where a LW outlet would land in the long term, but we have a lot of breathing room to get to that point. There's a shiatload of really good policy goals that aren't being pursued in earnest like single-payer healthcare, doing anything to alleviate whatever jacked-up situation currently has us floating the stock market as a retirement plan, reforming out approach to law enforcement and incarceration, or just putting in more bike lanes in cities that aren't death traps. We'd eventually run out of low-hanging fruit and move on to rambling about unrecyclable bonded plastic/other wrappers and cups, but I don't think we're anywhere close to that.

/And we probably won't ever see such an outlet, partly because somehow the people of the scale to establish such outlets haven't seen a profit motive in much of that.
//Or we just aren't as eager to nod our heads at a network listing all the real problems and go "yep" as RW nutters are to hoot and holler about Fox dragging their boogeyman du jour.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: bluorangefyre: So if the right wing fringes are setting up their own "news" channels, why can't the left wing fringes do the same?

Left wing news is terrible in its own way. While Noam Chomsky is incredibly insightful, he's Nyquil and melatonin gummy bears in human form.

However I would like to suggest moving away from concept of left/right everything. Most problems are universal. Instead there are plenty of great comedy shows and although are usually left leaning they are way better at pointing out what's actually wrong with fact checked references and proposing actual solutions.  If I may recommend, Some More News with Cody Johnston is always fun.


Cody Johnston like typing detected.
 
Permanent Solutions For Permanent Problems
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

RunawayCanuck: However I would like to suggest moving away from concept of left/right everything. Most problems are universal.


That's why we're in this mess.

If COVID happened 20+ years ago Republicans and Democrats would agree it's a serious issue. Both would encourage masking and vaccinations. They would debate whether mandates were appropriate, but they'd agree on the problem and try to work toward a solution.

Nowadays one side claims the virus is a hoax, the vaccines have microchips, and masks are communism.
 
