(Victorville Daily Press)   American Trucker Freedom Convoy departs for D.C. from where Dr. Dre & Tupac filmed their "Cali Love" video. Now ponder how unlike Tupac, you're alive to witness a killer-virus fueled dystopian societal collapse
29
•       •       •

29 Comments     (+0 »)
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope each state , nay county, stops and FULLY inspects these trucks for weapons.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
American Trucker Freedom Convoy departs for D.C.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Same one as went to the Superb Owl?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Those also involved include doctors, such as the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

Ewwwww, this convoy smells like borscht.
 
yellowjester
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
why not just drop google map pins on them?
clipartmax.comView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Allegedly the trucks have lots of drug money.
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

theteacher: I hope each state , nay county, stops and FULLY inspects these trucks for weapons.


Every single one.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mimekiller
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The virus is over tho so ya know
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
For more information, including truck routes and donations, visit ThePeoplesConvoy.org, the official social media site.

It's a webpage, not a social media site. But OK, I'll visit.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The biggest employer in Adelanto, CA, is an ICE detention center.

So these yahoos are in fact getting rich of the same government they're protesting. Makes me think it isn't so much about government out reach as ?
 
Gonzo317
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Let the grift begin!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Tupac and Biggie are definitely alive. They got married, and now own a combo vineyard / bed and breakfast in the Sonoma Valley.
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fund the police:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yellowjester
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Idiot Parades Are Profitable!
 
pacified
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Another farking link about this dumb shiat?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"Many of the truck drivers said they plan to drive a segment of the nearly 2,600-mile route before heading back home or to a job."

So, get people riled up, then run away and claim you had nothing to do with it. I feel like someone used that tactic a little over a year ago.
 
gilatrout [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Red Flag wind warnings here, be a real shame if God tipped a few trucks over
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Flipping channels. Saw some guy on OANN or America One say "Only give these guys burner gift cards so when their bank account is frozen they'll have money."  He was reminiscing when he himself was a trucker in a minivan going past Albuquerque over the open road and worked rest stops.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I mean, it's worth a try...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm grad these folks are able to run their trucks without cargo while I sit here waiting for my Polarized Tacktical 3D Combat Ready sunglasses with a free car sun visor at no extra cost and my 2 dozen Boil Buster Biological Boxer Briefs due to the problems with the "supply chain".
 
xalres
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
First: Of farking course it's starting in the high desert. Place is like California's grease trap for humanity.

Second: I'm dying to hear what, exactly, these dipasses are protesting. Any mandates in place are on a state by state basis, and even CA is lifting a lot of them. And it's not like they did any farking good in the first place. I've only been asked to show my vaccine card once.

Third: The odds of this just being an excuse to air a bunch of racist/antisemitic hooey are so close to 1 the difference is a rounding error even the strongest supercomputer would have trouble calculating.
 
Huggermugger
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Those also involved include doctors, such as the Frontline COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance

Ewwwww, this convoy smells like borscht.


I had a dentist appointment this afternoon, and the five other patients in the waiting room were all chattering away in Russian.

That's when I decided it was an omen, and did not drive home on 270.
 
rudemix [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
So Fox news was right, albeit late.

There is a convoy of disease laden, uneducated, criminal trash moving along working to ruin America!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A counter convoy should have blocked the stadium exit.
 
sigdiamond2000
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Rene ala Carte: 2 dozen Boil Buster Biological Boxer Briefs


Nice
 
flamesfan [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Throw on some confederate flags and Trump Stickers. These guys are of the same ilk as the January 6th geniuses.
 
calufrax
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Simple question - who's paying for the fuel, running costs, and lost income?
 
