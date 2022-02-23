 Skip to content
(Metro)   "Dad finds new way to enjoy himself with a vacuum cleaner"   (metro.co.uk) divider line
18
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
NSFW language
WKUK Vacuum Cleaner
Youtube Z2EMGmv0FqM
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I love how this is the next thing to appear on Fark after Ukraine is invaded
 
almejita
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: I love how this is the next thing to appear on Fark after Ukraine is invaded


"Ukraine is weak"
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: I love how this is the next thing to appear on Fark after Ukraine is invaded


Fark. Fark never changes.
 
Valter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Just when I thought I was done with cursed threads you sprang another one on me.
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: I love how this is the next thing to appear on Fark after Ukraine is invaded


"This sucks" trifecta in play?
 
Sexy Jesus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Your blog sucks.
 
Fubegra
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Never go near a Hoover Dustette unless you're wearing a cup. (PNSFW = Pretty Not Safe For Weeners)
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Suddenly, skeptics gathered 'round and cleaned their houses...
 
Breaker Breaker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He immortalized his leader I see. I could walk on Trump's face. Works for me.

Reminds me of when I was in England and went to Windsor Castle. Henry the Eighth is buried under the walkway and it's right in the aisle open to the public. I stood on his grave and said "Take this MF", and did a little dance step and a little stomp on his grave. Felt good. I hope to someday have the opportunity do the same to TFG. Except for that one I'll purposely forget my panty liner.
 
mindset zero
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I did this sort of thing 50 years ago.  You don't need a vacuum cleaner.  Anything that will scuff the nap of a carpet will work.

/not impressed
 
Dodo David
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If you want to have fun with a vacuum cleaner, then use one in a haunted house.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kayanlau
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Not what I was thinking he'd do with a vacuum, but amused nonetheless.
 
BullBearMS
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

almejita: Meatsim1: I love how this is the next thing to appear on Fark after Ukraine is invaded

"Ukraine is weak"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I was expecting the worst and was surprised to found out he made some rather impressive unique carpet art. But Mona Lisa and DJT? C'mon man
 
Displayed 18 of 18 comments

