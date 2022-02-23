 Skip to content
(Atlanta Journal Constitution)   Blue light special no longer valid in GA   (ajc.com) divider line
21
21 Comments     (+0 »)
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I got an idea. Want to deter crime? Make it look like you're everywhere? Stop hidng police cars and make them very obvious in obvious colors and big honking lights. Officers can wear uniforms but have neon vests. Ditch the camo.

Are do you just want to play soldier?
 
Kitty2.0 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I got an idea. Want to deter crime? Make it look like you're everywhere? Stop hidng police cars and make them very obvious in obvious colors and big honking lights. Officers can wear uniforms but have neon vests. Ditch the camo.

Are do you just want to play soldier?


Thread over. I'll get the lights.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: I got an idea. Want to deter crime? Make it look like you're everywhere? Stop hidng police cars and make them very obvious in obvious colors and big honking lights. Officers can wear uniforms but have neon vests. Ditch the camo.

Are do you just want to play soldier?


Play soldier.
Y'know you have deal with all those cartels, and ms13's y'know
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I read Subby's headline, I thought that the article explained why Calvin is an only child.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow.
I was gonna be snarky, but this thread is spot on so far...
 
wxboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like a good way to make it easier to impersonate an officer.
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prince & The New Power Generation - Blue Light (Official Music Video)
Youtube pDKHRbw6ke8


Heads off to read the article...
 
dark brew [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I'm in charge all police vehicles will look like this
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kitty2.0: edmo: I got an idea. Want to deter crime? Make it look like you're everywhere? Stop hidng police cars and make them very obvious in obvious colors and big honking lights. Officers can wear uniforms but have neon vests. Ditch the camo.

Are do you just want to play soldier?

Thread over. I'll get the lights.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
wxboy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dodo David: When I read Subby's headline, I thought that the article explained why Calvin is an only child.

[Fark user image 500x642]


I went from this thread directly over to this thread and was very impressed by your timing.
 
jtown
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Dodo David: When I read Subby's headline, I thought that the article explained why Calvin is an only child.

[Fark user image 500x642]


Pretty sure Calvin's why Calvin's an only child.
 
Bizzerk
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It sounds like they want to replace them with different lights, and honestly, as a GA resident, I'm okay with that. Police/state patrol cars have so many huge, bright-ass LEDs all over them that if they have someone pulled over at night, you're blinded until you pass them. It's so clearly unsafe--if someone is standing next to the cop car, or if someone has stopped or slowed way down in the road just past the cop, or if they're not pulled ALL the way over, you can't see them because of the rave-grade strobe lights blasting out in every direction. Astronauts on the ISS can probably see you getting a ticket.
 
sidailurch
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

wxboy: Seems like a good way to make it easier to impersonate an officer.


For real. Like nobody else can make a lighted sign that says "State Patrol" and tape it to their car.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

edmo: I got an idea. Want to deter crime? Make it look like you're everywhere? Stop hidng police cars and make them very obvious in obvious colors and big honking lights. Officers can wear uniforms but have neon vests. Ditch the camo.

Are do you just want to play soldier?


I'm $ure there i$ another rea$on for thi$ mea$ure.
 
schubie
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Georgia, founded as a penal colony and we're not giving that up. Per capita we have more people on probation, parole imprisoned than anywhere else. Christ almighty.
 
phoenix352
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

edmo: I got an idea. Want to deter crime? Make it look like you're everywhere? Stop hidng police cars and make them very obvious in obvious colors and big honking lights. Officers can wear uniforms but have neon vests. Ditch the camo.

Are do you just want to play soldier?


But how would you write tickets and incur fines to fill budgets if you deterred crime through use of visible deterrence methods?
 
indylaw
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Pro-tip: the pigs drive three different models of cars - a modified Taurus (the "Police Interceptor" model), a modified Charger, or an SUV with crash bars on the front.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Saddened:

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

schubie: Georgia, founded as a penal colony and we're not giving that up. Per capita we have more people on probation, parole imprisoned than anywhere else. Christ almighty.


come on vacation, stay on probation.

it's sad to use State Troopers as fund raisers. it's difficult to earn that uniform and one goes through hard tests to keep it. ST's have better things to do than be speed traps.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

wxboy: Seems like a good way to make it easier to impersonate an officer.


Most of them are doing that anyway.
 
Displayed 21 of 21 comments

