(YouTube)   The Hype: "This iPhone is BULLETPROOF." The Reality: It's an iPhone with a titanium plate glued to the back. The Stupid: It covers the camera. The Stupid II: It stops only a few small-caliber handgun bullets. The Fark: $8000 price tag   (youtube.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cool. It won't penetrate but will allow the internals to be converted to a loose mix of dead chips.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America: Because why the f*ck not.
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise: Cool. It won't penetrate but will allow the internals to be converted to a loose mix of dead chips.


This!  That energy has to go somewhere, this is like Day 2 of High School physics.
 
Anim
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm constantly dropping my phone into the paths of bullets so this is a great deal for me!
 
Bob Down
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
iPhones are being shot at. Where's the downside?
 
Frozit [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Darnit, I need this to work.   The last 3 out of 5 iPhones I had were shot up so badly.  They were all so badly damaged that the Genius's at Apple couldn't fix them.
 
covfefe
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Gee, I'm SHOCKED that a marketing gimmick doesn't hold up when it's actually tested.
 
ArkPanda [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: America: Because why the f*ck not.


They sell bulletproof backpacks for kids to wear at school, why not phones?
 
baorao
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

XtremeLeeWyte: Gee, I'm SHOCKED that a marketing gimmick doesn't hold up when it's actually tested.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Al Roker's Forecast [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: America: Because why the f*ck not.


It was made by a Russian company, but still needed a dumbass American to test it under normal circumstances.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

penis
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Didn't check out the video. Was it a Caviar phone? Not as cool as their T-Rex phone. I would absolutely buy it.

https://caviar.global/best-sellers/tyrannophone_id27834/
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Because we all know how stable and non-explode-y a damaged lithium battery is....
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
That is the stupidest gun I've ever seen. Pull the trigger to de-cock it? LOL. What could possibly go wrong?

Dumb user interface is dumb.
 
youre killing independent george
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Figured it was Demolition Ranch..

I *loved* watching that channel, till Matt started selling Thin Blue Line shirts a couple years ago. That was an immediate unsubscribe.

My single unsubscribe doesn't do shiat, but fark the police.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: That is the stupidest gun I've ever seen. Pull the trigger to de-cock it? LOL. What could possibly go wrong?

Dumb user interface is dumb.


But it's skeumorphic!
 
noitsnot
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: That is the stupidest gun I've ever seen. Pull the trigger to de-cock it? LOL. What could possibly go wrong?

Dumb user interface is dumb.


Pulling the trigger de-cocks all guns!
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Al Roker's Forecast: NewportBarGuy: America: Because why the f*ck not.

It was made by a Russian company, but still needed a dumbass American to test it under normal circumstances.


I kind of meant that entire YouTube Channel in general.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

noitsnot: Prank Call of Cthulhu: That is the stupidest gun I've ever seen. Pull the trigger to de-cock it? LOL. What could possibly go wrong?

Dumb user interface is dumb.

Pulling the trigger de-cocks all guns!


And pulling the trigger while it's tucked in your pants decocks you too!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

youre killing independent george: Figured it was Demolition Ranch..

I *loved* watching that channel, till Matt started selling Thin Blue Line shirts a couple years ago. That was an immediate unsubscribe.

My single unsubscribe doesn't do shiat, but fark the police.


I unsubscribed too back then but I later subscribed again. He comes out mostly as an apolitical conservative guy who loves guns. I could probably not be friend with the guy but would be okay having a beer with him if we went to the same bar from time to time.
 
