Fark NotNewsletter: Extraterrestrial quinceañera
Posted by DisseminationMonkey at 2022-02-23 1:16:15 PM (13 comments) | Permalink
Last Friday was the FIFTEENTH anniversary of an oft-referenced, much-loved epic Fark thread: the "It's a streetlight" thread. It's a personal favorite of mine because it's truly beautiful to watch it unfold as the submitter goes through the five stages of grief.
1. Denial
2. Anger
3. Bargaining
4. Depression
5. Acceptance
If the above description looks familiar, it's because it's adapted from a Fark NotNewsletter from six years ago for the streetlight thread's ninth anniversary. Somebody mentioned the streetlight thread on Twitter last week, so I looked it up and realized its 15th anniversary was coming up. And on that note, be sure to check out the topic for this week's Fartist Friday contest when you scroll down. 🛸
XOXO,
DisseminationMonkey
A message from Drew Curtis:
Hey everyone, hope your week went well.
Been a little busy lately with all the Russia stuff going on. Most of it is inside baseball but tl;dr things are getting hairy. I'm going to do a longer recap on the Fark News Livestream Thursday at 4 p.m. It's been especially fun because Russia's eight hours off Eastern time. By the way - did you know Fark has an admin who lives in Europe? For him, our overnight is his morning and afternoon. He's been running things for over a decade now. So rest assured if news breaks in the wee hours of the morning, we'll have it.
Speaking of the Fark News Livestream - 4 p.m. Thursday it's me, Christine, Dill, and Lucky with all the weirdest news of the week. We'll touch on Ukraine but then veer off into the very dumbest news roundup this side of RT's domestic war coverage
End Drew transmission
Top Comments
Some of the top-voted smartest and funniest comments from the past week
Funny:
dammit just give me a login explained what it means when 2000 guns are stolen in Ontario
God-is-a-Taco thought that articles about NBC's Olympics coverage were missing important information
HighOnCraic revealed the real reason a family and their nanny were kicked off a British Airways flight
Al Roker's Forecast figured out what caused a cargo ship carrying Porsches and Volkswagens to catch fire
ryebread momentarily forgot what an article was about
JerseyTim pointed out the worst part about a priest messing up your baptism by getting one word wrong
DannyBrandt gave a compliment
ArkPanda requested clarification about a stolen truckload of guns
Abe Vigoda's Ghost revealed what a ferry passenger was thinking as a wave smashed the windows and flooded the cabin
ThomasPaineTrain made plans to care for everyone on Fark
Smart:
psychosis_inducing took a guess at why fewer people watched the Olympics this year
cnocnanrionnag described our strategy against COVID-19
Graffito commented on an ex-cop shooting and killing a man for throwing popcorn
HugeMistake thought that perhaps Ryanair shouldn't do the "not my job" thing when it comes to checking boarding passes
bingethinker analyzed the value of sobriety checkpoints
The queen couldn't be bothered to take time out for Carter Pewterschmidt
Theaetetus took a look at confirmed and estimated U.S. deaths from COVID-19 so far
Coco LaFemme discussed Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva being allowed to compete after testing indicated she was skatin' dirty
CSB Sunday Morning: What is the best pizza you have ever had?
Smart: Pista shared a photo and a partial recipe
Funny: The Pope of Manwich Village's mom made a bunch of pathetic frozen pizzas fun
Politics Funny:
EnzoTheCoder revealed the list of donors who funded "Freedom Convoy 2022" in Canada
felching pen asked a question about the legal complexities of waving your white underwear in the air since "cops cannot touch you if you are holding a white flag" under "international law"
moulderx1 recited the Canadian Miranda rights
offacue reacted to David Hogg's reply to J.D. Vance's complaint about mask mandates in schools
Cafe Threads thought another Farker should do more than just complain about something
Politics Smart:
HighOnCraic considered what might have made Greg and Travis McMichael think it was fine for them to trespass on private property
Gordon Bennett figured this isn't the first time certain people decided they'd be happy in Paraguay
scottydoesntknow examined the Trump family's lawyers' argument that NY AG Letitia James is biased against the Trumps
Purple_Urkle responded to Charlie Kirk's claim that "the NFL is now the league of sexual anarchy"
Three Crooked Squirrels looked at the argument some nitwit made at a school board meeting that kids should learn about the point of view of a Black Confederate soldier named Hulk Lawyer
Top Contest Entries
Some of the top-voted contest entries from last week
Photoshops:
RedZoneTuba combined some space robots
Yammering_Splat_Vector did the "distracted boyfriend" meme
Yammering_Splat_Vector gave Star Wars the Tom Hanks that it was missing
samsquatch tossed the dough onto an offensively-stereotyped character from our childhoods
Octafrye made new uniforms for this doubles luge team
Yammering_Splat_Vector stole this guy's dog
RedZoneTuba found the least popular guy in this crowd
GoodDoctorB showed us a scene from a new episode of "Beavis and Butt-Head"
RedZoneTuba changed an Ewok in such a way that it's hard to decide if it's better or worse
Yammering_Splat_Vector bought this tire from ACME
Fartist Friday: Create a scene showing a Ferris Wheel used in an unusual way
kabloink invented the contraption that pudding was missing
This week's Fartist Friday theme, brought to you by E-brake: We're celebrating the recent 15th anniversary of the epic It's A Streetlight thread. We'll create art that features UFOs as everyday things that look mighty suspect. All art mediums allowed, including Photoshop, MS Paint/Draw, painting, pen and paper, etc., and all contest entries must be created especially for this contest.
Farktography: Rocks 2
MorningBreath photographed a very attractive cave
Fark Headlines of the Week
A selection of some of the top headlines from last week
Sing a song of sixpence, a pocket full of rye, four-hundred twenty blackbirds crash from the sky
"Water cremation" can turn less affluent into effluent, effectively affecting views on end-of-life planning
Athol man charged with athaulting polithe on January thixth by gaining control of a polithe thield and uthing it to ram law enforthement offitherth while thcreaming 'traitor' and 'treathon'
The argument that got the Russian figure skater reinstated was that her grandfather regularly takes medicine containing the banned substance and she must have "inadvertently" been exposed to it. Sure, that makes sense IF SHE WAS DRINKING HIS BLOOD
Disney introduces idyllic planned community based on their timeless stories. Warning: your parents WILL be killed
Sen. Josh Hawley generates a lot of his revenue from fisting
Coinbase spent $14M on a Super Bowl ad of a bouncing QR code that didn't work. It's the world's first antiviral marketing campaign
Icahn has cheeseburger?
It's 306 tequilas different
Drew Curtis has a lab which studies pathological lying, beliefs and attitudes toward deception, psychomythology of psychopathology, and myths in abnormal psychology. Sad: No beer tasting or how to get drunk fast. Damnit Drew
Bridge builders become blade runners
Fark Weird News Quiz (brought to you by ox45tallboy)
Another fun time on the Quiz this week, and I'm now halfway to my goal of a Reuben sandwich, now less than two weeks away. On the Quiz itself, coscausticevil came out on top with a score of 1031, followed by Denjiro in second with 1001 and groppet in third with 960. ProfessorTerguson made fourth with 933, and Bruce Campbell vs Army of Farkness made fifth with 927.
The hardest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about that wacky language they speak in the Louisiana bayou and in Quebec and how it drifts into English at times when we culturally appropriate it and make it mean something different. Only 33% of quiztakers knew that a "billet-doux", a phrase that literally means "sweet note", has come to mean "love letter" in English. It probably has something to do with how everything in French sounds to Americans like the speaker is trying to seduce someone or something, and so Americans coming across old French pastry recipes and maple syrup shipping manifests assumed they were romantic in nature.
The easiest question on last week's Hard Quiz was about the computer that beat grandmaster Gary Kasparov in a chess match back in 1996. 85% of wuiztakers knew that the wacky nerds at IBM had named their computer Deep Blue after the company's affinity for the color. Or more likely that decision came from higher up when the nerds wanted to call it "Barbabra". FWIW, "Deep Thought" was the computer in charge of answering the Ultimate Question in "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy". and "Deep Horizon" was the oil spill that had its own Twitch stream back in 2010. (okay, that was "Deepwater", but still).
The hardest question on last week's Easy Quiz was over the new "Jurassic World" film. Only 55% of quiztakers knew it was getting the subtitle "Dominion". This leads me to expect velociraptors in leather harnesses and Chris Pratt in a latex suit with strategic zippers to go along with shirtless Jeff Goldblum, so they better not let me down.
The easiest question on last week's Easy Quiz was about which company now owned Wordle and is coming up with these silly words. 98% of quiztakers knew that The New York Times had paid creator Josh Wardle a cool $1 million for the rights to the puzzle, which is pretty cool when you realize it was just something he made to amuse his partner during the pandemic. Another fun fact: he now works for MSCHF, the "art collective" that designed Lil Nas X's Satan Shoes. So we might be seeing him again on Fark.
If you missed out on the Quiz last week, take a minute to catch up on the Fark Weird News Quiz now that you know a few of the answers. Congratulations to the winners, and we'll do it all again this Friday.
