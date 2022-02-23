 Skip to content
(NBC Washington)   Remember when noted idiot Aaron Rodgers was in a Superbowl commercial with his dog, a Blue Heeler, and idiots everywhere decided they had to have one even though it's a terrible dog for most people? Well, Channing Tatum wants you to hold his beer   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No offence to any Blue Heeler fans, but in my limited experience, this is the only one I think does ok with humans.  And her family.  Blue Heelers are good if you have a pack of humans that need herding, but otherwise, not so much.  YMMV.  Prices slightly higher west of the Rockies.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
I love the look of a Blue Heeler.  I like cobby dogs.  But it's a working dog, heeling after all.   Not a family pet.  I've known a few over the years that were okay (one liked to herd the litter of kittens in it's house...they could truly herd cats), but mostly they rude, snippy little bastards.

I read that they re now called Australian Cattle Dogs, but they seem to be bigger and less cobby than the ones I knew a couple of decades ago.
 
urger [TotalFark]
Wackadoo, done in one
 
anuran
I've known Heelers who were their humans' Thinking Brain  Dogs
 
iheartscotch
There's a reason why the military tends to use German Shepards and Malinois. A military trained Malinois will absolutely bite off one of your hands or your face.

/ If they're properly trained and socialized...they can great dogs. But, they are an extremely high energy dog
 
Charlie Chingas
It's bad enough people who get GSDs don't know how to properly care for one. A malanois is a GSD on crack.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
What are you talking about?  Any working dog can be a great pet if you take the time to train it.  There's a reason they are working dogs, they can learn what they are supposed to do

/have nothing but working dogs as pets
 
blondambition [OhFark]
I'm worried people are going to run out and buy Pekingeses like crazy because of Tricki Woo. Yes, they are very cute but sooo high maintenance and need very gentle handling. Plus a myriad of geriatric health problems.
 
