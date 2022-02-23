 Skip to content
(NBC Philadelphia) Live in Philadelphia and think you own your home? Think again (nbcphiladelphia.com)
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You cease to amaze me, Philly.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, we all rent when you get right down to it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

gopher321: Hey, we all rent when you get right down to it.


Nah, renters never have equity.
 
Munden [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Good thing this is a fraud geographically isolated to Philadelphia and doesn't happen elsewhere
 
fredbox [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Live in America and think you own your home? Try not paying your property tax then. Or doing something with it the real owner says you can't do with it.
 
danvon
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This is a common Sovereign Citizen tactic. I'm not saying that's the case here, but for the savvier members of the Sov. Cits., this is their bread and butter.

I know super fun to watch them pull their stunts in the courtroom, and with the cops, and then go down in flames, but they are a definite scourge.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's an old scam that's been on the rise again. It is why Title Insurance exists.
 
