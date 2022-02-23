 Skip to content
(NBC Bay Area)   The Millennium Tower is not only sinking and tilting. It's also sliding. What the Hell is an Aluminum Tower?   (nbcbayarea.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Foundations why do they cost so much?

/so can it make the Kessel run? Maybe the tilting is because it's about to take off
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
At what point do they just order the thing torn down?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The engineer responsible for the ongoing retrofit of the troubled tower, Ron Hamburger, acknowledged..."

Wait a minute!
s.yimg.comView Full Size

That's a pseudonym for the clown who's killed millions!
 
bloobeary [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That thing is a disaster movie waiting to happen.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Who's "they"?
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Modern day Tower Of Babel. A monument to Man's Hubris and San Francisco rental rates.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Go for Papa Palpatine!
 
roofmonkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It was an artless idea built on a foundation of hubris, greed and liquefaction-prone landfill. It embodies all the reasons I left San Fran after the last recession.
Feel bad for the people it will likely fall on. Not so much for the "investors" in the building.
 
whosits_112
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Soil mechanics is a relatively modern science and should be a stand-alone classification of engineering.
I going to stand over there - away from the lean direction at a distance of twice the tower height.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I understood that reference!"
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: At what point do they just order the thing torn down?


I wonder when it will just randomly give in to gravity? It's awfully new, but give it 25 years standing and you could easily have a sunrise, Florida situation on your hands. It always amazes me when something this large goes bad.
 
LowbrowDeluxe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Smoking GNU: Go for Papa Palpatine!


I randomly answer my phone with that to this day.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I wonder how long it will be until windows start popping out.
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Maybe if a bunch of people go there and pose for pictures pretending to hold it up, it will help.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: At what point do they just order the thing torn down?


When they can get the taxpayer to pay for the teardown and reconstruction.  You can't have rich elites pay for it themselves.  Or corporations.  Corporations are people.  Rich people.  Therefore the corporations that built it can't pay for it either.  The ONLY solution is taxypayer money.
 
reveal101
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Smoking GNU: Go for Papa Palpatine!

I randomly answer my phone with that to this day.


I bet you smell like feet and burnt, leathery bacon!
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Hate leads to anger, and anger leads to never letting anyone else talk
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
In the next big earthquake when SF slides into the ocean, the Millennium Tower is determined to get there first.
 
berylman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

beezeltown: "The engineer responsible for the ongoing retrofit of the troubled tower, Ron Hamburger, acknowledged..." Wait a minute! That's a pseudonym for the clown who's killed millions!


I'm so glad I read the thread before posting almost the exact same thought. Thank you for you service
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CheatCommando
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

ComaToast: In the next big earthquake when SF slides into the ocean, the Millennium Tower is determined to get there first.


But this motel will be standing, until I pay my bill.
 
lifeslammer
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Smoking GNU: Go for Papa Palpatine!

I randomly answer my phone with that to this day.


Go with "City morgue, you stab em we slab em" instead. Will completely derail the train of thought on anyone on the other end
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

LowbrowDeluxe: Smoking GNU: Go for Papa Palpatine!

I randomly answer my phone with that to this day.


"You have a collect call from...   (breathing) Dart Vader"
Is my ringtone for the wife.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Snap back to reality
Oops, there goes gravity
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
<golf clap for subby>

Guess I'll be re-watching some robot chicken tonight.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Engineers "fully considered" the safety implications and "determined that the building is not at risk due to this movement, or any movement likely to occur before construction completion," he said.

Great.  What about after construction completion?

It seems like every few months there's a story out about this place that is some variation on some sort of bad, unexpected thing happening or being discovered.  Then they have to come up with some sort of way to accommodate it or attempt to repair it, at which point they confidently declare "we've, uh, fixed the glitch".  Until the next article comes out and the process repeats.  I assume the companies involved in this thing's construction/financing/design/everything will mysteriously go bankrupt and vanish the instant it's done so they can't be sued and the high-level individuals in the project will be left to fend for themselves.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, how much can a building like that lean and slide before disaster?
 
muphasta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

behind8proxies: Maybe if a bunch of people go there and pose for pictures pretending to hold it up, it will help.


My guess is that it will not be around in 900 years for future space tourists to take hologramphs of themselves/each other holding it up.
 
Copperbelly watersnake
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
What a piece of junk.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Cheesehead_Dave [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

reveal101: LowbrowDeluxe: Smoking GNU: Go for Papa Palpatine!

I randomly answer my phone with that to this day.

I bet you smell like feet and burnt, leathery bacon!


What? Oh oh, just rebuild it? Real farking original. And who's gonna give me a loan, jackhole, you!? You got an ATM in that torso Lightbright? NOW GET YOUR 7 FOOT 2 ASHMATIC ASS BACK HERE OR I'M GONNA TELL EVERYONE WHAT A WHINEY biatch YOU WERE ABOUT PADAMAME OR PANDABEAR OR WHATEVER THE HELL HER NAME IS!"

"Oh jeeze he's crying *giggle*!"
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
How horizontal does it have to go before the neighbor start biatching about survey lines and their property values?

My neighbors VW sank and slinked in to my yard.   The city seized it for not having current plates.  It got replaced with a 70 Monte Carlo.  Also seized.  He was a nice neighbor.  Just liked to drink and drive.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Oh, just rebuild it?  That's real farkin' original.  Who's going to give me a loan, jackass?
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

reveal101: LowbrowDeluxe: Smoking GNU: Go for Papa Palpatine!

I randomly answer my phone with that to this day.

I bet you smell like feet and burnt, leathery bacon!


Now get your seven-foot-two asthmatic ass back here, or I'm going to tell everyone what a whiny biatch you were about Padamani or Panda Bear or whatever the hell her name is!

/.... Oh, jeez, he's crying!
 
mononymous
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Can't Millennials do ANYTHING right?  Probably too much avocado toast, amirite??? You never hear of Boomer Tower falling down. People knew what they were doing, back in my day.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: At what point do they just order the thing torn down?


Not before 10/17/2026, I hope. I've got a thousand bucks on it falling by then. WE ARE ALL CAESARS!
 
El_Dan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: So, how much can a building like that lean and slide before disaster?


Who knows, but we're going to find out!
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Even the buildings are trying to get out of California.
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Eventually they will just have to condemn it. Someone is going to get their pants sued off them, probably the architect, engineer, and builders. Someone did something stupid during the construction of it, since other tall buildings were built nearby and don't have the same problem. It was probably a mistake or "innovation" made while they were prepping the foundation for the project. Such a shame though.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This had to be planned.   They knew that spending more money to dig deeper and set the pilings in bedrock was the only way to build such a big structure there.  They chose to save up front and make up the difference later.   farkin planned obsolescence
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The terrorists have already won.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

roofmonkey: Feel bad for the people it will likely fall on


Salesforce?

Are you sure?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The engineer responsible for the ongoing retrofit of the troubled tower, Ron Hamburger, acknowledged last year what he called "horizontal movement" of the 10-foot-thick foundation mat

That happens when you use too much thousand island.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
It's San Francisco - it can't be torn down.  It needs to be ethically recycled.
 
vonster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
This is going to show up on an episode of "Engineering Catastrophes".
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Sliding?

Cha Cha or Electric?  Gotta make sure we've got the right music for the event.
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

beezeltown: "The engineer responsible for the ongoing retrofit of the troubled tower, Ron Hamburger, acknowledged..."


File Photo:

t3.ftcdn.netView Full Size
 
