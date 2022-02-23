 Skip to content
(Lifehacker)   A rare Lifehacker article that goes very long without mentioning mayo   (lifehacker.com) divider line
756 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Feb 2022 at 1:20 PM



12 Comments
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
zulius
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Done in one, pack it up, folks.
 
Salmon
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Imagine telling your friends and family that you work at website named Life Hacker.
 
Cheron
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
All hail satin
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
WastrelWay
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The best summoning ritual you will ever read is in Chapter IV, "Conjuring In the Iron Tower" of The Worm Ouroboros. It is quite clear that if there is such a thing, it is neither easy nor safe.
 
Otera [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Dodo David
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
How to summon a demon: Host a CPAC convention.
 
trippdogg
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Or... you could just call my ex-wife.

2KanZam
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I would very much like to subscribe to this mayonnaise lifehacking newsletter
 
stuffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I've met a demon.
Its name was Karen.
 
fasahd
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's real stuff. You're just looking in the wrong place to understand it. The world was flat when it was commonly known. Chomsky says a lot about language and how it affects perception. Philosophically, in idealism, half of reality is in your perception. A falling tree only makes a sound if it is heard. The ghost of a loved one is real because they exist in your memory.
 
