(Click Orlando)   Florida Man arrested for mistaking True Value store as his personal sex toy boutique   (clickorlando.com) divider line
Sin_City_Superhero [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


/oblig
 
oa330_man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This guy was just working on some projects.

bouncymustard.comView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Two crossbows? Was he gonna go Daryl akimbo?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Now....if the crossbow went off in his pants....
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
That's a ballsy move
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ hopefully this screencap passes muster as the offensive part of the image is blurred
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why would a hardware store have multiple $1,200 Ravin R10 crossbows?

I can understand BB/CO2 rodent/pest deterrents, but real weapons?
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: [Fark user image 219x230]


Beat me to it.  I get more and kinkier ideas in Home Depot than I do in a sex shop.
 
Danger Avoid Death
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well, doesn't everybody?
 
FigPucker [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Did it involve am orbital sander and a length of PVC pipe?

/not even going to try and find the pics...
 
jtown
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Why would a hardware store have multiple $1,200 Ravin R10 crossbows?

I can understand BB/CO2 rodent/pest deterrents, but real weapons?


When I was a kid, I lived in the sticks.  Our Ace Hardware was basically Walmart without groceries.  They sold all kinds of hunting gear.  At insane markups, of course.  When you need a bow string and didn't want to drive 30 miles to the city for it, they had one for 3x the price.  Probably been sitting on the shelf since the civil war but it didn't take an hour and 5 gallons of gas in the truck to get it.
 
red5ish
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It was those darned 'skinny jeans' that gave him away.
 
