(KUCI)   Today's 2-hr serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from The Church and Section 25, and an in memoriam for Mark Lanegan. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #317. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
11
7 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Feb 2022 at 12:30 PM



11 Comments     (+0 »)
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cheers you beautiful lot
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

live (as opposed to rerun) jazz pregame starts at 9:00am / Noon.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...

/I guess I missed last night.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hi everybody.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: 'Standing' by...

/I guess I missed last night.


oh i wouldn't say you "missed" last night.

game went waaaaay over. i sleep-walked my way through 4 songs i think. went home to crash after being here for 14 hours.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's the song, not the album. Remember, they have to be played really loud to hear everything. Soft works too, but....
The Crossing
Youtube cSVg0eMUmbY
So school is nuts. I swear the video class has turned into a job interview.Well, back to it. I'm listening.
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Tally ho everybody.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Red 5 standing by.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I iz heres.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uff. RIP, Mark Lanegan. That one hurts.
 
