(Taiwan News)   Chinese news outlet says the 安静的 part out loud   (taiwannews.com.tw) divider line
465 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Feb 2022 at 8:04 PM (12 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Damn

I think it's pretty clear that China would rather hang out with thier neighbor with huge tracts of land than with us.
 
Likwit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Tryna get some WWIII action going.

Please don't?
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark it, let's go ahead and recognize Taiwan as an independent country.
 
American-Irish eyes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UncleDirtNap: Fark it, let's go ahead and recognize Taiwan as an independent country.


Give them an opportunity for statehood.
 
jtown
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Damn

I think it's pretty clear that China would rather hang out with thier neighbor with huge tracts of land than with us.


Huge tracts of land thread?
 
