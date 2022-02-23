 Skip to content
(CBS News)   College cheerleader convicted in triple killings from 16 years ago, thanks to beer can DNA evidence. Add a holiday romance backstory and it's the ultimate Lifetime movie   (cbsnews.com) divider line
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a pisser.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Debbie does life with no chance of parole... Possibly the death penalty, if they can swing it.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No cheer leading pics, I am disappoint.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not completely relevant, but nonetheless:

Homecoming Queen's got a gun (Unedited!!!)
Youtube xG3yGdQYwqg
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"A former criminal justice major and college cheerleader..."

Looks like she'll be getting an advanced degree in criminal justice up at the Statesville Prison.
 
Hooferatheart [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Former cheer leader Robert Hayes, for those who came here without a clue.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MattytheMouse: Debbie does life with no chance of parole... Possibly the death penalty, if they can swing it.


Still a better movie than Debbie does Dallas.....
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: What a pisser.


Done in one.
 
Cheron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reading the headline I thought someone was a serial killer at age six and then caught 16 years later while still in college.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...or "he"
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: Former cheer leader Robert Hayes, for those who came here without a clue.


He always had a drinking problem.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's going to have to put on an excellent DE-FENSE! *gavel-gavel* DE-FENSE!
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: He's going to have to put on an excellent DE-FENSE! *gavel-gavel* DE-FENSE!


BE! AGGRESSIVE!
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Hooferatheart: Former cheer leader Robert Hayes, for those who came here without a clue.


I'd been laughing at the posts assuming a female cheerleader, and now you've gone and ruined the fun!
 
zimbomba63 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why was the fact he was a cheerleader important enough to put in the headline?
 
srb68
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: Why was the fact he was a cheerleader important enough to put in the headline?


The real question here!
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: Why was the fact he was a cheerleader important enough to put in the headline?


To improve the click rate?
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But did they collect the DNA from a previous crime committed against her?
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was hoping for something different. Too many 80's movies.

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
dustman81
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BenSaw2: "A former criminal justice major and college cheerleader..."

Looks like she'll be getting an advanced degree in criminal justice up at the Statesville Prison.


The killer cheerleader is a dude. So, he'll be getting an advanced degree in Criminal Justice at Statesville Prison.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 1 hour ago  

zimbomba63: Why was the fact he was a cheerleader important enough to put in the headline?


He was also a criminal justice major. They should've gone with "Wanna-be cop"
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
16 years?

The double back handsprings of justice move slowly.
 
XtremeLeeWyte
‘’ 1 hour ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: 16 years?

The double back handsprings of justice move slowly.


The human pyramid that is his life is slowly toppling.
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I just moved, along with my strong jawline and custom wood furniture shop, to her town and I just thank god they put her away when they did.
 
wgb423
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Tell me this isnt EXACTLY who you pictured. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I can't even imagine the fear the women felt, thinking everything is going fine and then they've suddenly got a t-shirt gun pointed at their face.
 
Salmon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wgb423: Tell me this isnt EXACTLY who you pictured. [Fark user image 425x271]


all my cheerleaders look like that.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Pert: Hooferatheart: What a pisser.

Done in one.


Could have imagined a GWB post as well
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: I can't even imagine the fear the women felt, thinking everything is going fine and then they've suddenly got a t-shirt gun pointed at their face.


OK, that's pretty damn funny.
 
mgh [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wgb423: Tell me this isnt EXACTLY who you pictured. [Fark user image 425x271]


That isn't far off actually, but much younger.
 
Uck The SJWs
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

wgb423: Tell me this isnt EXACTLY who you pictured. [Fark user image image 425x271]


It's who I pictured when I read the article.
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
he's convicted of killing 3 people, accused of a fourth, and trash CSB website click-baits the story by making it sound like a female killer, which would be slightly unusual, and adding the cheerleader detail, which is utterly irrelevant.  i keep seeing more of it, click-bait headlines from even the outlets that used to be real news.  it won't stop until we stop rewarding them.  but i don't know what other way to get any information.  Noam Chomsky said that 80-some percent of us (in the US) have no real power to effect change.  and i don't see us winning back 'real news' any time soon, and it scares me.
the fact that this monster was living his life for 15 years is all about how we devalue sex workers, and that is another whole thing i just can't even address right now.  i'm going to go look at puppies.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Pomicide?
 
Beer Darts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Not surprising. Everyone knew about his drinking problem.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Red Shirt Blues: I was hoping for something different. Too many 80's movies.

[upload.wikimedia.org image 253x375]


I'm right there with you.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

sinner4ever: Hooferatheart: Former cheer leader Robert Hayes, for those who came here without a clue.

He always had a drinking problem.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
FYI, he's responsible for four murders (Another in 2016)  and suspected in others. He's a serial killer.
 
