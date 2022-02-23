 Skip to content
(NBC New York)   News: Man arrested for robbing house after DNA match. Fark: They got the DNA from his drool off the stairs   (nbcnewyork.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Precisely why Corgis make terrible home robbers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Police actually investigated a domestic burglary? What's the name of the cop who got burgled?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably should of wore his mask.
 
Boo_Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been some really nice stairs.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Boo_Guy: Must have been some really nice stairs.


Kept them spit-shined.
 
Bob The Nob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wet Bandit
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wonder what band he plays drums for.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Must have been one of those anti-mask people who lick everything to stick it to the libs.

Or a cretin who spits everywhere, but how likely is that?

I know, those two groups are mostly the same.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size

Is this him coming up the stairs?
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
William Clifford, 34 AKA "The Basset Hound Burglar".
 
TheHappyCanadian
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"The police Public Information Unit said it was not immediately clear how Clifford's saliva ended up on the stairs."

I have a few theories:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Police actually investigated a domestic burglary?


My parents' house was burgled a few years back. Doors were left unlocked for 40 years because it never mattered, and someone stole the $200 TV that I got them for Black Friday (it was their first HDTV - prior to that they had a glass tube CRT that was about 30 years old). This was done when my mom was in the nursing home for short-term recovery from knee replacement, and my dad was still working, so it was obviously some low-life at the nursing home who gave the address to their cousin and told them my mom and dad were both out of the house during the day. Small town police took the case seriously and dusted for fingerprints, and came up with some latent prints. The police "solved" the case after they asked me to come in for comparison prints and I told them I wasn't doing that because my prints were already in AFIS from prior arrests. At that point they basically hounded my parents about whether they thought I might be involved with stealing it and my parents told the detective "Well, he already has a much nicer TV than us and he bought that TV for us, so I don't know why he'd steal it." So, yeah, police just gave up and assumed it was me because I refused to come in for fingerprints when they requested it.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Why would he have robbed a house after a DNA match?
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They run DNA for robberies? Must have been a really nice home.
 
sitesmithscott
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

TheHappyCanadian: "The police Public Information Unit said it was not immediately clear how Clifford's saliva ended up on the stairs."

I have a few theories:[Fark user image image 425x281]


Wiped his face and touched the stairs is pretty obvious.
 
Fano [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

My Second Fark Account: They run DNA for robberies? Must have been a really nice home.


They had 'em workin in shifts!
 
