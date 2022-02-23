 Skip to content
(ABC7 San Francisco)   "Full-scale ghost gun factory" found in San Jose. Zoinks   (abc7news.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Firearm, machine guns, Santa Clara County, California, assault weapons, ghost guns, illegal weapons, DA's office, Joseph Cahoon  
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is that a number? How big is a half scale factory?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ban 80% lowers.
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Oh shiat that's my old neighborhood, and, if the distances are right, within a couple blocks of my old home (Willow Glen only extends more than a mile from its downtown in one direction).
 
Dodo David
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Don't worry. If ghosts start carrying guns, then Fred will turn the Mystery Machine into a tank.
 
ShamanGator
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
So are the ghosts getting tired of just scaring people? Or are they finally fed up with all the stupid ghost hunters?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Ghost factory?  Did they find any square hammers?
 
stuffy
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
People making illegal guns. We need more gun laws!
 
Fart And Smunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Yup - Three blocks. Damn. That's some crazy shiat right there.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Ban 80% lowers.


can you fold metal?  you can make a receiver.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

edmo: Is that a number? How big is a half scale factory?


I think that's H0 scale.

/what is this, a factory for ants?
 
genner
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrparks
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Ban 80% lowers.


What about 79%ers?
 
drewogatory
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Ban 80% lowers.


On what grounds? It's not legally a firearm. Define it as a firearm and 12 hours later someone will drop a 70% receiver. Repeat until it's raw material. And Ghost Gunner already has a program for 0% receivers.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ShamanGator: So are the ghosts getting tired of just scaring people? Or are they finally fed up with all the stupid ghost hunters?


They're just lonely.
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Ban 80% lowers.


Ban 60% lowers.
Ban 40% lowers.
Ban 20% lowers.
Ban blocks of aluminum!
Ban aluminum!
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

stuffy: People making illegal guns. We need more gun laws!


"Authorities said the suspects, two men and a woman, are all convicted felons."

Something tells me that these people shouldn't have been building firearms at all...
 
CarnySaur [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Woah woah woah woah woah woah woah woah woah
 
Nirbo
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
 BOO! M!
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

asciibaron: RolandTGunner: Ban 80% lowers.

can you fold metal?  you can make a receiver.


Ban shovels next
 
wildlifer
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Ban 80% lowers.


Why?
They adhere to unjust ATF rules..
You going to ban legos next?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Dodo David: Don't worry. If ghosts start carrying guns, then Fred will turn the Mystery Machine into a tank.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Cracks me up. California bans the most common, easiest to manufacture rifles in history, and wonders why a completely unregulated black market springs up. And their only solution every time is to make shiat even more illegal. farking pinhead politicians couldn't think themselves out of a paper bag.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having moved on from small-town cons out west, Farmer Brown got quite a bit darker....
 
Devo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

stuffy: People making illegal guns. We need more gun laws!


It's the school shootings I don't like, but welcome aboard.
 
Alien Robot
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Ban 80% lowers.


https://www.80percentarms.com/products/0-billet-ar-15-lower-receiver/

0% receivers available.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Cracks me up. California bans the most common, easiest to manufacture rifles in history, and wonders why a completely unregulated black market springs up. And their only solution every time is to make shiat even more illegal. farking pinhead politicians couldn't think themselves out of a paper bag.


Maybe the law-abiding gunner community needs to police their own, and do something about the criminals making and selling illegal guns.  Instead of whining about politicians.
 
Devo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

drewogatory: Cracks me up. California bans the most common, easiest to manufacture rifles in history, and wonders why a completely unregulated black market springs up. And their only solution every time is to make shiat even more illegal. farking pinhead politicians couldn't think themselves out of a paper bag.


People speed anyways. Why have speed limits?
 
sugar_fetus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

NM Volunteer: drewogatory: Cracks me up. California bans the most common, easiest to manufacture rifles in history, and wonders why a completely unregulated black market springs up. And their only solution every time is to make shiat even more illegal. farking pinhead politicians couldn't think themselves out of a paper bag.

Maybe the law-abiding gunner community needs to police their own, and do something about the criminals making and selling illegal guns.  Instead of whining about politicians.


Like what? Break into random houses and make sure three convicted felons aren't illegally manufacturing weapons?
 
