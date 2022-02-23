 Skip to content
(KING 5 News)   Subaru and Kia: "Well, if it never works in the first place, you don't need the 'right to repair' it, now do you?"   (king5.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So price cut?
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what happens when you buy them from a dealer in one of the many surrounding states that are quite close to everyone living in Massachusetts?
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, they bought the car and didn't sync up their phone before even leaving the lot??

Shiat, the salesman waited 'til I was all set before I left.

/got a new car a month ago
 
The Four Ringer [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shocker.

I've never once heard a good argument in favor of the manufacturers. Not one.
 
quo vadimus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is lame and evil (and expected), but also

"She also lost the ability to check wiper fluid levels, tire pressure and mileage from her phone."

Oh, the horror of not being able to sit in your office and check your wiper fluid levels!!!!!
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

EvilEgg: So what happens when you buy them from a dealer in one of the many surrounding states that are quite close to everyone living in Massachusetts?


What happens when I drive my Subaru through Massachusetts?  Will those features be disabled?
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The law requires automakers to create an open standard for sharing mechanical data. Subaru spokesperson Dominick Infante said the "impossibility of complying" with that provision "is a disservice to both our retailers and our customers."


*gestures broadly to the entire Internet*

You/the repairer may know what what to do with that data (though even that's doubtful), but the idea that they cannot create some sort of open standard for data sharing is laughable.
 
genner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnphantom
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, I had an experience with my mom's super cheap boyfriend (no one I have ever met was cheaper than this guy, he didn't look at anything but price) buying a like 2005 Kia Rio. The thing literally fell apart within a year. There is no way you could get me to buy one.

Subaru on the other hand is one of the most well built cars out there. Now I won't consider buying one of their cars, either.

Plenty of options.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"It's certainly a bummer," said Joe Clark, general manager of the Steve Lewis Subaru dealership in the western Massachusetts town of Hadley. "People are calling back after the fact, realizing they're missing out."

People are calling back realizing you lied to them you farking assholes.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

quo vadimus: That is lame and evil (and expected), but also

"She also lost the ability to check wiper fluid levels, tire pressure and mileage from her phone."

Oh, the horror of not being able to sit in your office and check your wiper fluid levels!!!!!


But don't you see, with those features they can remove the odometer from the dash and make an extra dollar per car, which is a small price to pay to make your life difficult for no benefit whatsoever.
 
Valter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: So price cut?


Haaaahahahaha.

Let me wipe the tears from my cheeks.

Short answer: no.
 
the unabomber was right
‘’ 1 hour ago  

blatz514: Wait, they bought the car and didn't sync up their phone before even leaving the lot??

Shiat, the salesman waited 'til I was all set before I left.

/got a new car a month ago


Did you read the article?

Never mind
 
Datanerd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So much of this is manufacturers harvesting your data and making at least some customers pay for it with things like remote start.  My 2008 Saturn had a button on the fob that did the remote start work. Easy as pie. Now it's through an app on the phone and you pay monthly or annually to get the 'service'.  Boy do they ever 'service' the hell out of you.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
"she'd be missing out on the remote start and locking features she had before trading in her 2019 model."

Goddamnit people are stupid.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, I had an experience with my mom's super cheap boyfriend (no one I have ever met was cheaper than this guy, he didn't look at anything but price) buying a like 2005 Kia Rio. The thing literally fell apart within a year. There is no way you could get me to buy one.

Subaru on the other hand is one of the most well built cars out there. Now I won't consider buying one of their cars, either.

Plenty of options.


Kia's are pretty nice now, since about ~2010 I wanna say. They had a big turnaround.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I agree with Kia and Subaru on this. If you don't want to adhere to the law and can defeature your product to be within the law then good on you. And when your market share starts tanking because you don't have those features make sure to stand your ground and go out business with your values intact.
 
A Cave Geek
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
If you can't open it...you don't own it.
 
Jaesop
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chewd: "she'd be missing out on the remote start and locking features she had before trading in her 2019 model."

Goddamnit people are stupid.


2019, it's 2022 - gonna guess this was a lease being turned in.

Don't let that get in the way of your anger though.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
""Essentially every car now is 50 computers with four tires on it," said Hohmann, owner of Accurate Automotive in the Boston suburb of Burlington. "If you're not computer-savvy, you struggle.""

I am computer savvy, I know how reliable computers are. I know how dependable they can be even in the best of circumstances... and i know what assholes software vendors can be.

And thats why i will NEVER own a car that is "50 computers with four tires on it".

If idiot consumers would stop buying this crap they'd be forced to stop doing it.. but they just gotta have the latest styles dont they... cant be caught in a 3 year old car... it would be unfashionable.

/i hate people.
 
petec
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The law requires automakers to create an open standard for sharing mechanical data. Subaru spokesperson Dominick Infante said the "impossibility of complying" with that provision "is a disservice to both our retailers and our customers."


*gestures broadly to the entire Internet*

You/the repairer may know what what to do with that data (though even that's doubtful), but the idea that they cannot create some sort of open standard for data sharing is laughable.


see: VCDS  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VCDS_(software)

difficulty: only VAG vehicles
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Disappointed in you, Subaru. You want an army of angry lesbians protesting at your front door?

/ not you, farkers, I know that's exactly what you want.
// it was directed at Subaru dealers
/// Share the Love
 
heavymetal
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Dealers of car manufacturers who have all their features enabled should base advertising strategies around this fact. Tanking sales of Subarus and Kias in the state would probably force the automakers to reconsider.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The wife's Hyundai, the Blue Link is now $1.99 a month.  She can't link her phone to the distracto screen and have the traffic biatch tell her when to turn.

Paint is peeling off and their paint warranty ended 2,000 miles ago.

Years ago, she busted a metal rim on a Kia.  Called every junkyard in the bi-state, tri-county region and couldn't find a steel rim for a Kia.  Called Kia and got quoted a price of $250.00.  "So, you're telling me that on a $18,000 car, a thousand of that is on steel rims?"

Went down to Fix-a-Flat and had a talented metal smith knock it out whilest complaining about his back and pondering what that woman hit with the car.
 
eKonk
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The law requires automakers to create an open standard for sharing mechanical data. Subaru spokesperson Dominick Infante said the "impossibility of complying" with that provision "is a disservice to both our retailers and our customers."


*gestures broadly to the entire Internet*

You/the repairer may know what what to do with that data (though even that's doubtful), but the idea that they cannot create some sort of open standard for data sharing is laughable.


Funny how they can make all that information available to their own dealer/certified repairer network, but there's an insurmountable obstacle that prevents them from allowing anyone else from seeing it... Yup, can't figure out what that obstacle is, but it's definitely real and not just a BS excuse to squeeze money out of...well, anyone that has it (or can take a loan to get it).
 
Arkkuss
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

A Cave Geek: If you can't open it...you don't own it.


This

If the manufacturer can prevent you from accessing important diagnostic data and actually disable common features remotely, who actually owns the car?
 
Dodo David
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jaesop: chewd: "she'd be missing out on the remote start and locking features she had before trading in her 2019 model."

Goddamnit people are stupid.

2019, it's 2022 - gonna guess this was a lease being turned in.

Don't let that get in the way of your anger though.


FTA: ""The dealer didn't bring it up," said Joy Tewksbury-Pabst, who bought a new Subaru Ascent without realizing she'd be missing out on the remote start and locking features she had before trading in her 2019 model. She also lost the ability to check wiper fluid levels, tire pressure and mileage from her phone."

Anyway, it is not as if the purchaser was actually going to perform any maintenance on the car by herself.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Jaesop: 2019, it's 2022 - gonna guess this was a lease being turned in.


So she's a different kind of stupid.

"I just love making car payments... i hope this NEVER ends!"
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That seems like a wildly bad call for sales.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

chewd: ""Essentially every car now is 50 computers with four tires on it," said Hohmann, owner of Accurate Automotive in the Boston suburb of Burlington. "If you're not computer-savvy, you struggle.""

I am computer savvy, I know how reliable computers are. I know how dependable they can be even in the best of circumstances... and i know what assholes software vendors can be.

And thats why i will NEVER own a car that is "50 computers with four tires on it".

If idiot consumers would stop buying this crap they'd be forced to stop doing it.. but they just gotta have the latest styles dont they... cant be caught in a 3 year old car... it would be unfashionable.

/i hate people.


Ya, this ^.

So they are saying that for their new cars the wireless access has been spiked and you can't do things via cell phone? I see this as a great advantage. I should have a closer look at Subaru or Kia then.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the sixth or seventh article on this law.

It is stupid, but it looks like the automakers want to go all Apple on their products.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

EvilEgg: So what happens when you buy them from a dealer in one of the many surrounding states that are quite close to everyone living in Massachusetts?


My understanding (from a different article on this topic) is that they are disabling them based on the legal location of the purchaser (where the car is registered or maybe the billing address for a loan).
 
Geotpf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chewd: "she'd be missing out on the remote start and locking features she had before trading in her 2019 model."

Goddamnit people are stupid.


Some people buy a new car every few years.

These people really should lease, frankly.

/I personally drive a 2006 model year vehicle I bought new in August, 2005
 
Salmon
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

johnphantom: Yeah, I had an experience with my mom's super cheap boyfriend (no one I have ever met was cheaper than this guy, he didn't look at anything but price) buying a like 2005 Kia Rio. The thing literally fell apart within a year. There is no way you could get me to buy one.

Subaru on the other hand is one of the most well built cars out there. Now I won't consider buying one of their cars, either.

Plenty of options.


how cheap was he?
 
Muta
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

petec: New Rising Sun: The law requires automakers to create an open standard for sharing mechanical data. Subaru spokesperson Dominick Infante said the "impossibility of complying" with that provision "is a disservice to both our retailers and our customers."


*gestures broadly to the entire Internet*

You/the repairer may know what what to do with that data (though even that's doubtful), but the idea that they cannot create some sort of open standard for data sharing is laughable.

see: VCDS  https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/VCDS_(software)

difficulty: only VAG vehicles


From the WIKI acticle:  VCDS (an abbreviation for "VAG-COM Diagnostic System" and formerly known as VAG-COM[2][3]) is a Microsoft Windows-based software package

You're going to summon Linux_Yes to this thread and declare the software useless.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

chewd: ""Essentially every car now is 50 computers with four tires on it," said Hohmann, owner of Accurate Automotive in the Boston suburb of Burlington. "If you're not computer-savvy, you struggle.""

I am computer savvy, I know how reliable computers are. I know how dependable they can be even in the best of circumstances... and i know what assholes software vendors can be.

And thats why i will NEVER own a car that is "50 computers with four tires on it".

If idiot consumers would stop buying this crap they'd be forced to stop doing it.. but they just gotta have the latest styles dont they... cant be caught in a 3 year old car... it would be unfashionable.

/i hate people.


Computers are not just for the nav and entertainment system.  They control the pollution controls, the airbags, the backup camera (required in all new cars), and things like traction and stability control.  It is illegal to sell a new car without computers.  Every new car made since about 1980 or so has had at least primitive computers in it.
 
scanman61
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

chewd: ""Essentially every car now is 50 computers with four tires on it," said Hohmann, owner of Accurate Automotive in the Boston suburb of Burlington. "If you're not computer-savvy, you struggle.""

I am computer savvy, I know how reliable computers are. I know how dependable they can be even in the best of circumstances... and i know what assholes software vendors can be.

And thats why i will NEVER own a car that is "50 computers with four tires on it".

If idiot consumers would stop buying this crap they'd be forced to stop doing it.. but they just gotta have the latest styles dont they... cant be caught in a 3 year old car... it would be unfashionable.

/i hate people.


So you're going to restrict yourself to driving antiques?
 
JAYoung
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Time for a 100 percent, no questions asked, refund of the total purchase price for not delivering what was sold?
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Not an issue for me now, but one reason why I'm gonna try not to shell out for stupid computer crap like navigation or "music" (ie, whatever janky "music" app the car company decides to install) the next time I buy a car. Hopefully I'll have a choice.

From what I can tell, the navigation is not particularly impressive. Other than encouraging people to look at a goddam screen instead of paying attention to where their farking car is going. It's great at that.

The only thing that was kind of impressive in the last rental I drove (a Hyundai Elantra) was the backup camera. That was useful. The other crap, not so much. The "collision avoidance" system was distracting, not helpful. The music interface or whatever it was was meh. Nothing special.
 
Sorelian's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

chewd: ""Essentially every car now is 50 computers with four tires on it," said Hohmann, owner of Accurate Automotive in the Boston suburb of Burlington. "If you're not computer-savvy, you struggle.""

I am computer savvy, I know how reliable computers are. I know how dependable they can be even in the best of circumstances... and i know what assholes software vendors can be.

And thats why i will NEVER own a car that is "50 computers with four tires on it".

If idiot consumers would stop buying this crap they'd be forced to stop doing it.. but they just gotta have the latest styles dont they... cant be caught in a 3 year old car... it would be unfashionable.

/i hate people.


What an odd "i hate people" hill to die on, but you do you.

Can you point on the matchbox where the new car touched you?
 
olorin604
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

JAYoung: Time for a 100 percent, no questions asked, refund of the total purchase price for not delivering what was sold?


Nah it's not the manufacturers fault that the state has mandated they take these steps. The manufacturers have to do what is best for the consumer so these features had to go.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Geotpf: chewd: "she'd be missing out on the remote start and locking features she had before trading in her 2019 model."

Goddamnit people are stupid.

Some people buy a new car every few years.

These people really should lease, frankly.

/I personally drive a 2006 model year vehicle I bought new in August, 2005



I paid $3500 for my car, paid it off with one easy payment, zero percent interest. Sedans are SUPER cheap now because all the fashion morons gotta have these "crossover suv's" (station wagons).
The remote start works just fine, no phone needed, no monthly service to sign up for... just push the button on the keyfob. And no matter how badly they may want to, the manufacturer cant stop me from using it.
Sometimes you have to go to the drugstore and buy a $2 battery.   Well i say sometimes... its been once in 3 years.

I'd be all about these fancy computer features if they were open. If i could put my own code in there. If i could buy an aftermarket infotainment center from pioneer or kenwood or alienware and it bolted right in via a standard bracket or something... thatd be great.. but i have no interest in being married to whatever hardware and software the manufacturer decided on. 

Imagine having to depend on windows XP to get the features working on your 2006 car.
 
GummyBearOverlord
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Datanerd: So much of this is manufacturers harvesting your data and making at least some customers pay for it with things like remote start.  My 2008 Saturn had a button on the fob that did the remote start work. Easy as pie. Now it's through an app on the phone and you pay monthly or annually to get the 'service'.  Boy do they ever 'service' the hell out of you.


Any idea what they mean by wireless in the article?  I am terrified that my car may be emitting real time information to manufacturers constantly without my knowledge.  If so, then I like this feature of turning it off.
 
IRS.Agent.009
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"An auto industry trade group immediately sued the state's Attorney General Maura Healey after the law's passage "

"Automakers have been fighting it in court ever since. "


In the end, as usual in these cases, the only winners will be the lawyers.  All because you can't check on your car from your phone or start it when you're not in it?  Meanwhile it would take probably a fifth, probably less, of the lawyer fees to be compliant with the law.
 
azpenguin
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Salmon: johnphantom: Yeah, I had an experience with my mom's super cheap boyfriend (no one I have ever met was cheaper than this guy, he didn't look at anything but price) buying a like 2005 Kia Rio. The thing literally fell apart within a year. There is no way you could get me to buy one.

Subaru on the other hand is one of the most well built cars out there. Now I won't consider buying one of their cars, either.

Plenty of options.

how cheap was he?


So cheap that even your mom was too expensive for him.
 
Gilligann
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
That's the wonderful thing about choice. Even though I'm in a different state I won't buy a Kia or Subaru because of this. Never would have considered a Kia, but I've had my eye on a Subaru for my next car. Now I can just skip the Subaru dealer all together. I guess my point is, they're only hurting themselves.
 
dosver30
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Muta: You're going to summon Linux_Yes to this thread and declare the software useless.


May not say it's useless but will certainly WINE about it.

*rim shot*
 
behind8proxies
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The law requires automakers to create an open standard for sharing mechanical data. Subaru spokesperson Dominick Infante said the "impossibility of complying" with that provision "is a disservice to both our retailers and our customers."


*gestures broadly to the entire Internet*

You/the repairer may know what what to do with that data (though even that's doubtful), but the idea that they cannot create some sort of open standard for data sharing is laughable.


There already is an open standard.  It's called OBD2, which is the port under the dash.  However, this standard is was created in 1994 and really hasn't been touched since.  It's just time to update it to account for the new technology in modern vehicles.
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Four Ringer: Shocker.

I've never once heard a good argument in favor of the manufacturers. Not one.


It's a service you pay extra for and what if you learned how to turn it on without paying for it?
 
