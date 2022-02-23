 Skip to content
(Merriam-Webster)   The Merriam-Webster word of the day for February 23 is 'parable' as in: "Farmer Johnson didn't understand why his two cows weren't breeding, until he looked and found he'd been sold a parables"
12
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
MUCH better.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
It's like the Redneck Word of the Day, only with more complex words.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm trying to eye-roll along with her but my eyes won't look up.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's like the guy who tried to buy some geese, then realized he'd been sold a paradox.
 
Siskabush
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two bulls will produce double the bullshiat as do subby's puns.
I'm sure there's something to learn from this ox tale.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't milk 'em.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
berylman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The mathematics community frowns upon these shenanigans
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Valter
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

berylman: The mathematics community frowns upon these shenanigans
[Fark user image 225x225]


I got an irectrix when I focused on her vertex. Is that a parabola for your axis of symmetry?

/yeahyeahyeahi'mahorriblepersonwhatever
 
bughunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Eh, that's more of an anecdote.
 
beany
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
If they were both cows, they still wouldn't be breeding (at least with each udderother).
 
beany
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Valter: berylman: The mathematics community frowns upon these shenanigans
[Fark user image 225x225]

I got an irectrix when I focused on her vertex. Is that a parabola for your axis of symmetry?

/yeahyeahyeahi'mahorriblepersonwhatever


Sounds like the sad tale of Polly Nomial: https://pianowow.wordpress.com/2008/06/06/the-girl-called-polly-nomial/
 
